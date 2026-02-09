Nole Gameday

FSU Football Reaches Decade-Long Streak After Seahawks' Super Bowl Win

Cam Akers continues the Seminoles' Super Bowl streak.
Tommy Mire
Aug 31, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers (3) celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Boise State Broncos at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers (3) celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Boise State Broncos at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Super Bowl Sunday has come and gone, with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29–13. The victory added another Super Bowl champion to Florida State’s long history of NFL success, as former Seminoles running back Cam Akers earned his second ring.

Akers was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the matchup and logged four snaps on special teams. He previously won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

A Long-Standing Tradition For The Seminoles

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) celebrates after after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Akers's earning his second ring extends Florida State’s long-standing NFL legacy. The Seminoles have placed a former player on a Super Bowl roster in each of the past 10 seasons, with 14 alumni collecting 17 rings over that span.

Most recently, former Florida State standout defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi won three Super Bowl championships with the Kansas City Chiefs, securing titles in 2019, 2020, and 2023. Both Akers and cornerback Jalen Ramsey took home rings in 2022, and Philadelphia Eagles' defensive lineman Josh Sweat and wide receiver Johnny Wilson won a ring in 2025.

FSU’s NFL Pipeline Continues to Pay Dividends

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates 29-24 against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State's decade-long run points to the program's sustained ability to produce NFL-caliber talent. With defensive linemen anchoring championship fronts to skill players contributing in critical moments, the Seminoles continue to find roles on the league’s biggest stage.

Florida State’s continued presence on Super Bowl rosters speaks to the program’s ability to develop NFL-caliber talent on the highest level. Whether as starters or depth pieces, the Seminoles have consistently found ways to stick on NFL rosters and earn meaningful snaps deep into the postseason.

As the FSU looks to reassert itself under head coach Mike Norvell at the collegiate level, the constant presence of former Seminoles hoisting the Lombardi Trophy serves as a reminder of past success and a benchmark for where the program aims to return.

