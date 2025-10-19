Nole Gameday

FSU football releases uniform combination for road game against Stanford Cardinal

The Seminoles will be wearing their fifth different uniform combination of the season.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State enters Saturday night intending to snap a three-game losing streak. The Seminoles will have to answer the call against the Stanford Cardinal, who are 2-4 on the season but undefeated at home.

Meanwhile, FSU was defeated in its lone game away from home in 2025. This is one of the longest road trips in program history, with the Seminoles hitting the West Coast in full swing.

In recent games, Florida State's offense has performed well enough to win, especially against Virginia and Pittsburgh. It will be up to the defense to find answers after a few weeks worth forgetting.

Stanford hasn't been very productive on offense this season. With that being said, the Cardinal rank top-60 in the country in passing, averaging 240.8 yards through the air per game.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Stanford?

Tommy Castellanos
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) looks to pass as a defender grabs his ankle. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leading up to the matchup against Stanford, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.

The Seminoles will be wearing their fifth different combination of the season. It'll be alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants.

The Cardinal will be donning their traditional home colors - white helmets, red jerseys, and white pants - with an interesting twist. Stanford plans to wear a throwback helmet for the contest, which will mark homecoming in Palo Alto.

Florida State and Stanford will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, and Taylor Davis on the call.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:

Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

