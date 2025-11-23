FSU football enters rivalry week as underdog at Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles were defeated for the sixth time in eight games on Friday night. Nothing has consistently gone right for the Seminoles over the last two months, ever since the program sputtered out against Virginia.
Even with the struggles, FSU has a chance to triple its win total with a victory against the rival Florida Gators in the annual matchup. That will take the Seminoles doing something they haven't done in nearly two years; win a true road game.
Florida State is 0-4 outside of Tallahassee this year. With that being said, the last time the Seminoles won on the road was a trip to Gainesville on November 25, 2023, where they downed the Gators, 24-15.
Vegas appears to have a 'show me, don't tell me' mindset surrounding Florida State with the game less than a week away.
Gators Open As Favorites Over FSU
According to FanDuel, Florida State is projected to come up short against the Gators. The Seminoles opened as a +4.5-point underdog on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 52.5 points. Florida holds a -176 edge on the MoneyLine, compared to FSU's +146.
The Seminoles are 5-6 against the spread this season, failing to cover in the losses to Virginia, Miami, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Clemson, and North Carolina State.
Florida leads the all-time series against Florida State, 38-28-2. The Seminoles are 13-22-1 on the road in the rivalry.
Head coach Mike Norvell is 2-2 against the Gators. Norvell and Florida State entered a similar situation in 2021, needing a win at Florida to salvage the campaign after a 0-4 start. Instead, the Seminoles melted down and failed to make the postseason. Will history repeat itself next week?
Florida State and Florida will meet up on Saturday, November 29. The contest will be televised on ESPN2.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
