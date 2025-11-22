Three honest thoughts on FSU football's error-plagued loss to North Carolina State
Friday night was another chapter in the same, sad story for the Florida State Seminoles.
On the road for the fourth time this season, FSU melted down in a 21-11 loss to North Carolina State. The Seminoles actually outgained the Wolfpack 383-286 in total yards of offense, but committed countless turnovers and penalties, along with missing two field goals.
It was the fifth time in six losses that Florida State has put up more total yards than the opposition.
Here are three thoughts on another loss for the Seminoles.
1. Florida State Buries Itself With Mistakes
Ah, self-inflicted mistakes, a common theme. It was on full display once again in Raleigh as Florida State turned the ball over four times, committed eight penalties, and missed two field goals.
On the Seminoles' first drive, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw an unexplainable interception while being pressured, ending a promising possession. North Carolina State followed that up with a touchdown, aided by a pass interference penalty on third down to extend the drive.
In the second quarter, Florida State put up a 17-play drive and didn't get points. The Seminoles worked into the red zone but back-to-back penalties put them behind the chains. Forced to trot out the kicking team, a delay of game backed Jake Weinberg up and he missed from 35 yards out to add to the misery.
Maybe things would change in the second half. Not. The Seminoles were called for holding on the second play of the third quarter.
An illegal substitution penalty negated a tackle for loss on North Carolina State's 9-minute touchdown drive. The Wolfpack scored on the next play.
And then we've got to talk about the fourth quarter sequence. I've never seen anything like that, but I guess it's just poetic with the way Florida State's season has unfolded.
One muffed punt has to be enough, right? It's like the football powers wanted to inflict the maximum amount of agony on the Seminoles.
Every road loss leads back to Florida State shooting itself in the foot. The Seminoles have committed more penalties than their opponent in every game outside of Tallahassee.
2. Tommy Castellanos Inconsistent Passing Dooms Offense
Florida State had to feel pretty confident about its ability to throw the ball against North Carolina State. After all, the Wolfpack ranked last in the FBS entering the night, surrendering 299.9 passing yards per game. Eight teams have put up at least 250 yards in the air against them.
Castellanos was limited to 16/32 passing for 203 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He didn't cross the 200-yard mark until garbage time. A lot of his production came on Florida State's lone touchdown drive when he went 5/5 for 62 yards and his only score.
Following the interception on the first drive, Castellanos seemed unsure of himself and began to force the situation. He could've been picked off countless times outside of the two the Wolfpack came down with.
It was Castellanos' most disappointing performance of the season, considering the opponent and the stakes of the game. His passing deficiencies are quickly stacking up. No one touted Castellanos as an elite passer coming into the season, but the bad moments have been hard for the Seminoles to overcome.
Over the last three games, Castellanos has completed 51/99 passes (51.5%) for 642 yards with three touchdowns to three interceptions.
3. The Time Machine Takes Us Back To 2021
Does it feel like a blast to the past for anyone else?
In Norvell's second season at Florida State, the Seminoles rebounded from a 0-4 start. Entering the regular-season finale against an interim coach in Gainesville, the team still had a chance to salvage bowl eligibility.
Instead, FSU fell apart, committing three turnovers in a 24-21 loss and ending the season.
There is a very similar situation on the table in November of 2025, considering the Seminoles lost four straight games earlier this year.
Florida State is 5-6 and preparing for a trip to face the Gators, who fired Billy Napier in October. Florida is only 3-7 overall and can't make the postseason, but the rival program would sure love to be the reason the Seminoles are sitting at home in December.
Florida is 3-1 at home and defeated No. 9 Texas, 29-21, in The Swamp.
Funnily enough, the venue also marks Florida State's last true road win nearly two years ago, so there are multiple storylines on the table.
