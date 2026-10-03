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FSU Football Slides In Power Rankings Before Important Conference Game

The Seminoles are trending down going into October.
Dustin Lewis|
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell coaches his players as they warm up after the game was delayed due to a power outage. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell coaches his players as they warm up after the game was delayed due to a power outage. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are 2-2 through the month of September. That's probably about where the Seminoles were expected to be at this point, but the final score doesn't tell the true story.

Florida State struggled in its season-opening win against New Mexico. The Seminoles followed that up with a 3-point loss to SMU, where the Mustangs tried to give the game away, and a 50-36 defeat to Alabama in Tuscaloosa after FSU led 21-6 in the first quarter.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Virginia Cavaliers

With a chance to build on the positive moments from the loss to the Crimson Tide, Florida State didn't exactly dominate an overmatched Central Arkansas team. The Bears held the ball for long periods, preventing the Seminoles' offense from getting on the field as much as they would've liked.

The performance resulted in a drop for FSU in CBS Sports' latest power rankings.

Florida State Falls 5 Spots In Power Rankings

Mike Norvell
Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports updates their power rankings after each week of the season.

Following its 34-7 victory, Florida State fell 5 spots, slipping from No. 51 to No. 55. The Seminoles are ahead of No. 57 Vanderbilt (3-1), No. 65 USF (4-0), No. 75 Toledo (3-1), No. 80 Appalachian State (3-1), and No. 93 UMass (4-0).

The Seminoles' upcoming opponent, Virginia, slots in at No. 36. Outside of the Cavaliers, Florida State still has to play five teams that are higher in the rankings: Miami (No. 3), Florida (No. 8), Pittsburgh (No. 25), Louisville (No. 33), and Clemson (No. 53).

It's one of the tougher slates in the ACC, and FSU might not pass the test.

Florida State hosts Virginia on Saturday, October 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW (34-17 W)

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (27-24 L)

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (50-36 L)

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame) (34-7 W)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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