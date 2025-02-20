Nole Gameday

4-star 2026 running back set to take official visit to Florida State

The No. 6 running back in the country will be in Tallahassee this summer.

Tommy Mire

Ezavier Crowell - Twitter
In this story:

With FSU's 2025 recruiting complete, the Florida State Seminoles coaching staff are eyeing some of the top prospects in the country to help shape the Class of 2026.

Per Chad Simmons of On3.com, 4-star running back Ezavier Crowell announced on Wednesday that he will be going on an official visit with the 'Noles on June 15. Crowell took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee in November of 2024 after being offered in January.

READ MORE: Two Florida State true freshmen named as 'instant impact defenders' for 2025 season

The 5'11'', 205-pound Jackson, Alabama native is the No. 87 ranked player nationally and the No. 6 player overall in Alabama. He recently reclassified to the Class of 2026 after rushing for 1,964 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging 130 yards per game, adding 212 yards and four scores through the air in 2024.

Florida State running backs coach David Johnson has been known for his recruiting chops and sending players to the NFL. If the 'Noles can land Crowell, he will be entering a deep running back room filled with elite talent like himself.

247Sports has predicted he will land at UCF. However, their former head coach, Gus Malzahn, is now the offensive coordinator at FSU, so there could be more going on behind the scenes. Crowell recently canceled his official visit with Texas, which was scheduled in June as well, and has visits with Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia over the summer.

FSU has six commits in #Tribe26 and one running back in 3-star Amari Clemons. They currently have the No. 12 recruiting class in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting