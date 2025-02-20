4-star 2026 running back set to take official visit to Florida State
With FSU's 2025 recruiting complete, the Florida State Seminoles coaching staff are eyeing some of the top prospects in the country to help shape the Class of 2026.
Per Chad Simmons of On3.com, 4-star running back Ezavier Crowell announced on Wednesday that he will be going on an official visit with the 'Noles on June 15. Crowell took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee in November of 2024 after being offered in January.
The 5'11'', 205-pound Jackson, Alabama native is the No. 87 ranked player nationally and the No. 6 player overall in Alabama. He recently reclassified to the Class of 2026 after rushing for 1,964 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging 130 yards per game, adding 212 yards and four scores through the air in 2024.
Florida State running backs coach David Johnson has been known for his recruiting chops and sending players to the NFL. If the 'Noles can land Crowell, he will be entering a deep running back room filled with elite talent like himself.
247Sports has predicted he will land at UCF. However, their former head coach, Gus Malzahn, is now the offensive coordinator at FSU, so there could be more going on behind the scenes. Crowell recently canceled his official visit with Texas, which was scheduled in June as well, and has visits with Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia over the summer.
FSU has six commits in #Tribe26 and one running back in 3-star Amari Clemons. They currently have the No. 12 recruiting class in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
