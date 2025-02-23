Four FSU Football freshmen set to make waves ahead of 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles brought in a top 20 recruiting class in 2025 while adding the No. 7 transfer class in the country. Headlined by blue chip players like 4-star running back Ousmane Kromah, linemen Kevin Wynn, Tylon Lee, LaJesse Harold, and Mario Nash Jr., The 'Noles hauled in their fair share of talent as they continue to bolster their roster.
With spring camp just around the corner, there is a lot of noise about which true freshmen are and will turn heads ahead of the 2025 season. On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong broke down #Tribe25 and have singled out four Seminoles that have already stood out behind the scenes.
“[Cornerback] Shamar [Arnoux] is going to go as far as he wants and [EDGE] Tylon Lee is an absolute freak show. And [wide receiver] Jayvan Boggs is every bit as advertised. Another two that are going to turn some heads are [tight end] Tae’shaun Gelsey and [tight end] Chase Loftin. Those two are dynamic.”
Arnoux is a 6'2'', 175-pound cornerback out of Carrollton, Georgia. He earned first-team All-Region honors as a senior and played a key role in helping Milton High School win the Georgia 7A state title during his junior year. He also participated in track throughout his prep career and ultimately chose Florida State over offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Southern Cal, and others. It is no surprise that he is continuing to thrive under defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr.
READ MORE: Popular Jameis Winston meme makes its way to the NBA
Lee, a panhandle prospect, was ranked as the nation’s No. 24 overall prospect, the No. 3 edge rusher in the Class of 2025, and the No. 4 player from Florida by On3, he recorded 236 tackles over three seasons at Pace—including 70 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. In his senior year, he posted 87 tackles (with 40 for loss and 6 sacks), along with three pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Defensive ends coach John Papuchis has proven his chops by putting multiple edge rushers in the NFL and the loss of Marvin Jones Jr., and Patrick Payton to the NCAA Transfer Portal could give Lee some reps early on.
FSU's 2-10 record showed that it was handicapped at a multitude of positions last season, but one in particular was at wide receiver and tight end. They went for size in the portal and in the Class of 2025.
Boggs is 6'1'', 200 pounds, and finished his senior season at Cocoa with 99 receptions, amassing 2,133 yards and 24 touchdowns. Loftin is 6’6’’, 215 pounds, and Gelsey caught 61 passes for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns as Riverside High School advanced to the regional quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Gelsey is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and will begin his career at wide receiver.
Both offense and defense should look significantly different moving forward as they've made coaching changes at key positions. The 'Noles open their season inside Doak Campbell Stadium to kick off a home-and-home with Alabama on August 30.
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 4-star 2026 running back set to take official visit to Florida State
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn