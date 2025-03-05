FSU Football spring wide receiver preview: 'Noles go for size, speed in NCAA Transfer Portal
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for spring camp in 2025, which starts on March 19. The Seminole offense’s last season was one to forget, and the team is looking to revamp what was once an ACC Championship squad.
The 'Noles went heavy again in the transfer portal while adding some of the top prospects to #Tribe25 for Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos to get the ball to. They enter the 2025 season with the No. 7 transfer class and the No. 18 class overall.
FSU fans should expect to see a markedly different offense this season, with new faces across the board. Florida State hired UCF head coach Gus Malzahn as their offensive coordinator alongside former UCF offensive coordinator Tim Harris, Jr. to coach the wide receivers.
Florida State went with size and speed this year, with multiple players hovering above 6'5'', which should add another element to head coach Mike Norvell and Malzahn's offense.
Departures:
Redshirt Senior Ja'Khi Douglas (graduate), Redshirt Senior Kentron Poitier (graduate), Redshirt Senior Duece Spann (transfer), Junior Destyn Hill (transfer), Senior Malik Benson (transfer), and Redshirt Senior Darion Williamson (transfer).
Returners:
Junior Hykeem Williams
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
New Additions:
Junior Duce Robinson
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Jordan Scott
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Teriq Mallory (summer)
Projected Depth Chart:
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Hykeem Williams, Jr/Jordan Scott, Jr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Jalen Brown, RS So./Jayvan Boggs, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, RS Sr.
2. BJ Gibson, So.
Spring Outlook:
Spring camp will be a proving ground for the new faces in the wide receiver room and a test to see how fast the chemistry between Castellanos and the rest of the team can develop. The 'Noles added 4-star transfer Robinson (6'6'', 220-pounds) from USC and 3-star transfer Scott (6'7, 215-pounds) from the JUCO ranks to give Castellanos some larger targets on the outside.
Robinson is coming off a productive season and appeared in 23 total games with five starts for the Trojans. He caught 39 passes for 747 yards and seven touchdowns, including 23 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. The 'Noles will need another successful showing from him in 2025 if they want to get the program back on pace as an ACC Championship contender.
Scott recorded 20 catches for 358 yards and four touchdowns over eight games as a sophomore at SMCC in 2024 and was ranked as the No. 2 JUCO wide receiver in the transfer portal. His size, matched with Robinson, could give the 'Noles the one-two punch that they had with former FSU wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.
Florida State also added Squirrel White from Tennessee, who should make a nice slot addition as the 'Noles are losing their top wide receiver from last season in Douglas. White ranked No. 7 in Tennessee history in career receptions (131) in the three seasons with the Volunteers. He tallied 1,665 yards and six touchdowns while adding 11 rushing yards on four carries. He also had production on special teams, returning 10 punts for 155 yards, including seven returns for 112 yards in 2024.
Some promising players from last year's roster are also returning. Both Williams and Brown should be healthy and can give the Seminoles speed in the rotation. Moore was ranked the No. 1 prospect out of Maryland, and although he took a redshirt, he flashed in practice last season.
Gibson is another player who has shown promise despite only recording two receptions for 14 yards in six games as a true freshman. He is a former 4-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 22 athlete in the country before signing with FSU.
Spring camp should give some of the younger returning players who didn't see the field much due to injury (like Frier) to prove that they can get in the mix on a clean slate. The true freshman coming in will probably need time in a college-level strength and conditioning program, although both Gelsey and Boggs are over 200 pounds already.
