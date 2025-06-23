FSU football loses offensive commit from the trenches
Class of 2026 offensive tackle Xavier Payne has decommitted from Florida State University, per Hayes Fawcett. He was committed to the program since December 2024.
The Edison High School (Miami) rising senior had an official visit in Tallahassee over the weekend. He recently went on official visits to Syracuse and Colorado earlier this month.
Payne played his junior season at Jones High School (Orlando) and was the first commitment Herb Hand received as the new offensive line coach at FSU.
While starting at left tackle at Jones, Payne helped the Tigers make an appearance in the state championship game, coming up short 40-31 to American Heritage and FSU signee, Gregory Xavier Thomas. Payne brings tremendous size to the table and has a lot of potential. He was a prep teammate of Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 791 overall prospect, the No. 67 OT, and the No. 105 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
