FSU football loses offensive commit from the trenches

The 6'7", 320 pound OT was committed to the program since December.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Class of 2026 offensive tackle Xavier Payne has decommitted from Florida State University, per Hayes Fawcett. He was committed to the program since December 2024.

The Edison High School (Miami) rising senior had an official visit in Tallahassee over the weekend. He recently went on official visits to Syracuse and Colorado earlier this month.

Payne played his junior season at Jones High School (Orlando) and was the first commitment Herb Hand received as the new offensive line coach at FSU.

While starting at left tackle at Jones, Payne helped the Tigers make an appearance in the state championship game, coming up short 40-31 to American Heritage and FSU signee, Gregory Xavier Thomas. Payne brings tremendous size to the table and has a lot of potential. He was a prep teammate of Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 791 overall prospect, the No. 67 OT, and the No. 105 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

