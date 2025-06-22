FSU football transfer named ‘massive impact’ player ahead of season
Heading into 2025, the Florida State Seminoles relied heavily on the NCAA Transfer Portal to fill holes in key places on their roster as they aim for a rebound year.
With notable transfers like Tommy Castellanos at quarterback, Duce Robinson, Gavin Blackwell, and Squirrel White at wide receiver, Gavin Sawchuk at running back, James Williams, and a plethora of players on defense, the 'Noles managed to haul in the No. 6 transfer class in the country.
One of the players in #Tribe25, however, cracked Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick's list of 10 transfers to know ahead of the upcoming season.
Houston transfer Jeremiah Wilson appeared in 12 games with the Cougars last season, finishing the 2024 season with 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and four pass breakups. He transferred in April of this year, rated as a four-star transfer and the No. 8 cornerback in the country.
"Wilson’s 86.7 PFF grade while at Houston was ninth among all cornerbacks in the nation as he came down with four interceptions while only allowing a 46.7 passer rating when targeted." Chadwick wrote.
"Wilson thrives in off coverage as he’s just 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, but he has the movement skills and instincts to do well in either man or zone coverage."
READ MORE: Three former Seminoles listed in ESPN's NFL All Quarter Century Team
The Kissimmee, Florida, native is expected to thrive under defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., and new defensive coordinator Tony White. White and Wilson crossed paths during his time at Syracuse and spent his first collegiate career with the Orange.
Wilson earned the highest overall grade on Houston’s roster in 2024 with an 86.7 mark, according to Pro Football Focus. For comparison, that score would have easily topped Florida State’s defense, where cornerback Azareye’h Thomas led the Seminoles with a 76.5 overall grade.
"I'm fired up to have Jeremiah joining our Nole Family,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of Wilson. “He is an experienced playmaker coming back to his home state and will be a valuable addition to our program. Jeremiah is an instinctive athlete who plays with passion and a relentless approach to his growth on and off the field. I'm excited about what is ahead for him here at Florida State."
Miami quarterback Carson Beck also made the list after transferring to the 'Canes from Georgia. Beck will be looking for some retribution over his final season at the collegiate level, and the FSU vs. Miami matchup would be a perfect opportunity for Wilson and the 'Noles to help Beck fall short.
A solid outing from the defensive backfield could be exactly what they need to go over .500 and make it to a bowl game and back into the limelight of ACC contention. However, the road ahead for the Seminoles won't be an easy one.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok