Three former Seminoles listed in ESPN's NFL All Quarter Century Team
There is little debate about the fact that Florida State has been and remains a pipeline into the NFL. Despite FSU's recent struggles, there are currently 31 active players in the NFL who went through the program, with over 300 having made the leap historically. From Pro Football Hall of Famers like Fred Biletnikoff, Deion Sanders, Derrick Brooks, Walter Jones, and LeRoy Butler, to current and upcoming NFL stars like Jared Verse, Keon Coleman, Jermaine Johnson II, Brian Burns, Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, and Josh Sweat, there has been no shortage of talent running through the veins of Tallahassee, Florida.
That list could go on and on and would be too long for the scope of this article; however, given the talent to walk through the doors of the Moore Athletic Center, it is no surprise that three former Seminoles made ESPN's list of the NFL's All Quarter Century Team.
According to the fine folks at ESPN, there were a few simple metrics in choosing the 53-man team..
- "Players are still eligible if they began their career in the 1990s, but only production beginning in the 2000 season was considered."
- "Statistical output, focusing on peak seasons while still rewarding longevity."
- And for good measure, "a full 'practice squad' with the players who just missed the cut."
Linebacker Derrick Brooks (1991-1994)
Brooks was a two-time All-American at Florida State and was the 1993 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He was a part of the 1993 National Championship squad and spent 14 years in the NFL. With 11 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl XXXVII win during his time in Tampa Bay, his productive career paved the way to a Hall of Fame selection in 2014.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (2013-2015)
The only currently active player on the list is one of the more controversial players from Florida State. Known for his extremely competitive attitude matched with extreme athleticism, the Miami Dolphins made him one of the highest-paid corners in the league in 2023.
The seven-time Pro-Bowler has a Super Bowl LVI victory under his belt and a 2013 BCS National Title as well.
He has 25 career NFL interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and 139 passes defended per Pro Football Reference, which earned him a spot on the roster.
Walter Jones (1995-1996)
A part of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, the 2000s All-Decade Team, the nine-time Pro-Bowl selection spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks and helped take them to Super Bowl XL in an eventual loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He played a key role in Ricky Watters’ three straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Seahawks and later helped clear the path for Shaun Alexander’s record-breaking success.
His retirement after a devastating knee injury in 2008 marked his 180th and final game. The Seahawks announced the retirement of his number, 71, and the "12th Man" fanbase in Seattle celebrates "Walter Jones Day" on August 30.
