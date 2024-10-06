FSU Football Trims Deficit vs. Clemson With Fourth-Quarter Touchdown
The Florida State Seminoles are setting themselves up for a chance to mount a fourth-quarter comeback against the Clemson Tigers.
After starting the season 1-4, it seemed the Seminoles could get absolutely blown out by the No. 15-ranked Tigers. Instead, they've held Clemson to just 23 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Florida State was trailing 23-7, though Brock Glenn cashed in on his second touchdown of the night to trim their deficit. For his first score of the night, he found true freshman tight end Amaree Williams. In the fourth quarter, he connected with wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas for a 12-yard score.
The Seminoles trimmed their deficit, though Clemson drove just down the field to extend their lead further. Tigers running back Phil Mafah rushed for 59 yards, setting up a Clemson field goal to bring the score to 26-13.
Still a two-score game, Florida State needs a few chunk plays leading to a touchdown, followed by a quick stop to give themselves time. There's certainly life in Tallahassee, just maybe not enough confidence in the offense to do what is needed to come away with an upset victory.
