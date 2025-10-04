FSU football releases uniform combination for rivalry matchup against Miami Hurricanes
Florida State is back in Tallahassee for a primetime rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.
This will be the first time the Seminoles and Hurricanes have clashed in Doak Campbell Stadium as ranked teams since 2013. Just like that game 12 years ago, this matchup is shaping up to be an instant classic.
Florida State brings in the best offense in the country statistically. On the other side, the Hurricanes lead the ACC and rank in the top 15 in the FBS in multiple defensive metrics. It'll be good on good when the ball kicks off under the lights.
Miami is ranked No. 3 in the country and sporting a 4-0 record that includes victories over Notre Dame, USF, and Florida. However, this will be the first time the Hurricanes' have taken their talents on the road.
That could be the difference in this year's meeting between the Seminoles and Hurricanes.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Miami?
Leading up to the matchup against Miami, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.
The Seminoles will be rolling with the same combo they wore in a victory against top-10 Alabama earlier this season. It'll be traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants.
The Hurricanes are going with an alternate road look, donning white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:
Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
