Mike Norvell Addresses FSU Football Players Who Missed Central Arkansas Game

The Florida State Seminoles were missing a few starters in Saturday's 34-7 victory against Central Arkansas.

The absences of sophomore defensive end Darryll Desir and senior cornerback Quindarrius Jones are definitely concerning for a defense that is already struggling. After all, the bulk of the ACC slate begins this weekend against Virginia.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Update On Key FSU Football Injuries

However, it appears that injuries weren't the only reason the Seminoles held out certain players in the win over the Bears.

Mike Norvell Hints Some Players Missed Central Arkansas For Accountability Reasons

FSU Athletics

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Monday, recapping the performance last week and looking ahead to the upcoming game against the Cavaliers.

Norvell hinted that he expects Florida State to be close to full strength, as not every Seminole who missed Saturday's game was injured.

Some of the coaching staff's lineup decisions came down to 'accountability' reasons.

"I mean there was a lot of different factors for guys who were unavailable," Norvell said. "Yes, you know, there's some guys that were unavailable for just things that happened throughout the course of the week or accountability and some guys that were unavailable due to injury."

"I feel good about where we're trending, and getting some guys back for this week, we'll see where that progresses throughout the week," Norvell added.

It's worth noting that Desir didn't suit up during Florida State's loss to SMU. He returned in the road defeat against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, but only played 21 snaps, significantly fewer than his time on the field in the season opener against New Mexico State (33 snaps).

Desir was on the sidelines in street clothes when the Seminoles took on Central Arkansas. In 2 appearances, he's recorded 2 tackles.

Jones didn't appear to get injured against Alabama, though it's possible something popped up in practice during the week. He did miss most of last year with a shoulder injury. Jone has totaled 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception in 3 starts.

Norvell said this about about the pair on Saturday night.

"Obviously, Darryll's had a couple of missed opportunities. Q’s dealing with a few issues. Situational issues that they're all working through," Norvell said after the win against the Bears.

As far as players who are actually dealing with injuries, senior running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and senior linebacker Blake Nichelson don't have much of a chance to play against Virginia.

It's possible that senior linebacker Caleb LaVallee and sophomore wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey will be available.

The Seminoles will release their first ACC availability report for the game on Wednesday evening.

Florida State and Virginia are scheduled to face off on Saturday, October 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m ET on ESPN2.

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