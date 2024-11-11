FSU’s Highest Rated Commit Unhappy With Coaching Change, Stands by Commitment
There has been a major shift in the coaching ranks at Florida State, and the trickle-down effect will inevitably impact recruiting for the upcoming classes. Solomon Thomas, a composite 5-star offensive lineman out of Jacksonville, Florida, expressed discontent with the firing of offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins via Twitter, a day after the announcement was made.
Thomas is Florida State's highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2025 and has been committed to the 'Noles for nearly a year after announcing his pledge to FSU in December of 2023. The 6'4'', 315-pound inside offensive lineman currently holds offers from LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Auburn, and Alabama, alongside a myriad of top-tier programs, looking to land the promising prospect.
It appears, though, that it is business as usual in the new era of college football, and although Atkins is gone, his commitment remains the same.
"With that being said it's a business at the end of the day, if you not talking business I don't wanna talk #GoNoles 🍢," Thomas later wrote on social media.
Atkins, alongside defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, were let go after an abysmal 1-9 season with two games left in 2024.
With questions regarding who will become the next offensive line coach at Florida State, Thomas has shown the ability to play multiple positions across the line, which was something Atkins prided himself on developing in his position group. Thomas spent most of his junior season at left tackle but moved into the inside rotation at guard early in his senior year. .
Head coach Mike Norvell assured the media and fans that he would be in deep conversations with his current class on Monday and that they are looking for the right players to fit their program. A de-commitment from another top recruit could prove devastating, but there will be a lot of shifting parts heading into the offseason.
