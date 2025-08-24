FSU projected to face postseason opponent that could break TV ratings
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after last year's forgettable season and start the course in the right direction with a home opener against Alabama on August 30.
Past the Crimson Tide, the 'Noles still face one of the toughest schedules in the ACC. With matchups against No. 4 Clemson, No. 10 Miami, and an annual out-of-conference matchup against No. 15 Florida, the road to redemption won't be an easy one.
Still, FSU has revamped its staff and roster and is poised to make an impact after a head-scratching year. The 'Noles brought in two new coordinators in Gus Malzahn and Tony White, alongside a top-tier transfer class headlined by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, and defensive end James Williams and defensive linemen Jayson Jenkins and Deamontae Diggs.
READ MORE: Former FSU star traded back to NFL team where he won 3 Super Bowls
So, where will the 'Noles stack up when it is all said and done? A 7-5 or 6-6 finish would signal progress, but the potential for another collapse still lingers. At the same time, there’s enough talent on the roster to push Florida State back toward the top of the ACC.
Bowl Game or Bust?
Florida State knows it needs to finish better than .500 this season, if only to keep the angry frat bros on Tennessee Street from losing their minds. On3 Sports predicts the Seminoles could land in the Sun Bowl, where they’d square off against a familiar face (or foe, depending on how you look at it): Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes.
A Matchup Against Colorado Feels Like a Rivalry in the Making
This would be an intriguing matchup given the Sanders legacy in Tallahassee. Add in the Travis Hunter flip-flop saga and other recruiting battles during Norvell’s tenure, and “bad blood” feels like an understatement. College Football Twitter would have a field day, ESPN would camp outside Doak Campbell Stadium, and Paul Finebaum might need a breather after all the hot air.
Whether it ends in the Sun Bowl, the ACC title hunt, or another long offseason of finger-pointing, this season feels like a tipping point. For Norvell and Florida State, it’s redemption or more turbulence, and it all starts with Alabama on August 30.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok