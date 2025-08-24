Former FSU star traded back to NFL team where he won 3 Super Bowls
The 2025 NFL season is less than two weeks from kicking off. With the action right around the corner, teams around the league are in the process of figuring out their rosters.
The deadline to cut down to 53 active players is on Tuesday afternoon, meaning franchises are making a variety of moves, including trades.
READ MORE: Seven Seminoles who will make or break FSU football's 2025 season
On Sunday, the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs came to terms on a surprising deal that included a former FSU standout.
Jets Trade Former FSU DL Derrick Nnadi Back To Chiefs
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets have traded former Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of conditional sixth and seventh-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.
Nnadi recently signed with the Jets in March but now he's headed back to the team where he began his professional career.
The Chiefs originally selected Nnadi in the third round back in 2018. Over the last seven years, he was a consistent face in the lineup for Kansas City, contributing in the trenches as a starter and off the bench.
However, in 2024, Nnadi started a career-low one game after starting at least ten games in every other season he played for the franchise. He only totaled eight tackles, leading to the two parties parting ways in free agency.
At the same time, Kansas City is very familiar with what Nnadi brings to the table as a depth piece along the defensive line. He's appeared in 115 games and made 87 starts in the NFL, totaling 233 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass deflections.
Nnadi has won three championships with the Chiefs; Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LVII, and Super Bowl LVIII.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok