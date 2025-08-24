Nole Gameday

Former FSU star traded back to NFL team where he won 3 Super Bowls

The former Seminole is reuniting with a franchise where he's had plenty of success.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL season is less than two weeks from kicking off. With the action right around the corner, teams around the league are in the process of figuring out their rosters.

The deadline to cut down to 53 active players is on Tuesday afternoon, meaning franchises are making a variety of moves, including trades.

On Sunday, the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs came to terms on a surprising deal that included a former FSU standout.

Jets Trade Former FSU DL Derrick Nnadi Back To Chiefs

Derrick Nnadi
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) leaves the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets have traded former Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of conditional sixth and seventh-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Nnadi recently signed with the Jets in March but now he's headed back to the team where he began his professional career.

The Chiefs originally selected Nnadi in the third round back in 2018. Over the last seven years, he was a consistent face in the lineup for Kansas City, contributing in the trenches as a starter and off the bench.

However, in 2024, Nnadi started a career-low one game after starting at least ten games in every other season he played for the franchise. He only totaled eight tackles, leading to the two parties parting ways in free agency.

At the same time, Kansas City is very familiar with what Nnadi brings to the table as a depth piece along the defensive line. He's appeared in 115 games and made 87 starts in the NFL, totaling 233 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass deflections.

Nnadi has won three championships with the Chiefs; Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LVII, and Super Bowl LVIII.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

