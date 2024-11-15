FSU Standout Specialist Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
For the second consecutive season, Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation’s top punter.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, leads the country with his average of 48.9 yards per punt, more than one yard better than the second-best average nationally. The redshirt senior has punted 48 times for 2,347 yards, with 26 punts traveling over 50 yards, 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and just one touchback.
Mastromanno’s 26 50-yard punts are the most in the country, seven more than the next closest punter and 15 more than the next closest punter with one or fewer touchbacks.
Mastromanno was the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week against Boston College when he averaged 52.2 yards on six punts, including a season-long 65-yard punt. He is a four-time Ray’s 8 winner this year, given to the top punters in the country each week.
For his career, Mastromanno is Florida State’s all-time leader in punts (245), punt yards (10,941) and average per punt (44.66).
Last season, Mastromanno became Florida State’s first finalist for the Ray Guy Award. The Ray Guy Award will announce three finalists on November 26 and the winner will be named at the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12
