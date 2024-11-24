Highest and Lowest Graded Players From FSU's Blowout Win Against Charleston Southern
Florida State snapped its losing streak in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon with a 41-7 victory against Charleston Southern. The Seminoles entered the game as heavy favorites and delivered a much-needed victory to the program and fanbase with only the season-finale against Florida left on the schedule.
This was the first game for FSU since coaching changes were made earlier this month. The moves provided a necessary spark as the Seminoles recorded a season-high in points (41) and total yards of offense (415) while not committing a turnover. Defensively, the seven points allowed were a season-low as the unit limited the Buccaneers to 57 rushing yards and 4/12 on third-down conversion attempts.
Once again, younger players are all over the grades this week as FSU emptied the bench in the blowout win. 72 different Seminoles saw action on offense or defense. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Luke Kromenhoek (90.2) - 51 snaps
Kromenhoek made the first start of his career, completing 13/20 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns while rushing eight times for 31 yards. His 90.2 grade is the best by an FSU quarterback since Jordan Travis in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
2. Brock Glenn (89.1) - 7 snaps
Glenn saw action late in the game and guided a touchdown drive. He completed 3/3 passes for 31 yards and added two rushes for ten yards.
3. Ja'Khi Douglas (84.9) - 20 snaps
Douglas had a career-long 71-yard touchdown catch to begin the third quarter. He finished with a team-high three catches for 82 yards and a score.
4. Caziah Holmes (82.0) - 10 snaps
Holmes made the most of his limited snaps, tying his career-high with two rushing touchdowns. He recorded three carries for 38 yards and two scores.
5. Hykeem Williams (81.8) - 26 snaps
Williams snagged a ridiculous one-handed catch off a deflected pass in the first half before scoring his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter. He finished with two catches for 35 yards and a score.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Kentron Poitier (56.8) - 6 snaps
Poitier only saw six snaps and didn't record any statistics.
4. Jalen Brown (56.6) - 5 snaps
Brown didn't see much action and wasn't credited with any statistics.
3. Trever Jackson (55.4) - 1 snap
Jackson played on the final offensive snap of the game, rushing one time for two yards.
2. Malik Benson (53.9) - 27 snaps
Benson played the most snaps among wide receivers but only caught one pass for four yards. That came on the opening drive of the game.
1. Darius Washington (51.6) - 58 snaps
Washington started at left tackle and tied for the most snaps on offense. He had the worst run-blocking grade among offensive linemen.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Patrick Payton (80.4) - 23 snaps
Payton only played 23 snaps in the blowout but had one of his most productive outings of the season, recording five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hurry.
2. Ashlynd Barker (75.0) - 11 snaps
Barker finished with two tackles and came down with an interception on a tipped pass that he returned 57 yards to set up a scoring drive. It was his first pick since joining FSU last year.
3. Charles Lester III (72.8) - 18 snaps
Lester III saw a career-high in snaps and broke up a pass in the fourth quarter. He recorded two tackles and a pass breakup. Lester III had the top coverage grade on the roster.
4. Grady Kelly (72.7) - 10 snaps
Kelly recorded two tackles in just ten snaps as FSU went deep into the defensive tackle rotation.
5. Blake Nichelson (72.7) - 27 snaps
Nichelson started and finished with three total tackles.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Earl Little Jr. (55.1) - 19 snaps
Little Jr. wasn't credited with any stats in his 19 snaps.
4. Shawn Murphy (54.2) - 29 snaps
Murphy saw a significant amount of action off the bench and ended up recovering a fumble on punt coverage. He recorded four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
3. AJ Cottrill (53.2) - 18 snaps
The walk-on linebacker played on the final few drives of the game. He was credited with three tackles.
2. Cam Riley (53.1) - 20 snaps
Riley came off the bench and recorded three tackles.
1. Grant Fielder (41.3) - 3 snaps
The walk-on defensive end had one tackle in three snaps in the fourth quarter.
Full Grades:
