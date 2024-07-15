Nole Gameday

How Does College Football 25 Project FSU Football's Depth Chart For 2024 Season?

There's no better way for fans to form an early opinion about the 2024 Seminoles than a virtual depth chart on a newly released video game.

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Kyle Morlock (84) stiff arms Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) after a catch during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Kyle Morlock (84) stiff arms Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) after a catch during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
With the release of College Football 25, fans can now lead their favorite programs to glory on the virtual gridiron. The experience also allows gamers to get a feel for which players might end up being about the best in the country in 2024.

Florida State is in the process of introducing 40 new players to the roster this offseason. There are still a lot of questions and potential options on the table for the Seminoles with fall camp beginning next week.

That means there's no better time than right now to dive into how College Football 25 is projecting Florida State's depth chart for the season. Do you agree with the order?

Quarterback:

1. DJ Uiagalelei

2. Brock Glenn

3. Luke Kromenhoek

Running Back:

1. Roydell Williams

2. Lawrance Toafili

3. Jaylin Lucas

4. Caziah Holmes

Tight End:

1. Kyle Morlock

2. Jackson West

3. Landen Thomas

Wide Receiver:

1. Malik Benson

2. Darnell Lee (?)

3. Ja'Khi Douglas

4. Kentron Poitier

5. Darion Williamson

6. Deuce Spann

Left Tackle:

1. Darius Washington

2. Robert Scott

3. Lucas Simmons

Left Guard:

1. Ramon Montgomery (?)

2. Julian Armella

3. Manasse Itete

Center:

1. Maurice Smith

Right Guard:

1. Riche Leonard IV

2. Keiondre Jones

3. Bryson Estes

Right Tackle:

1. Jeremiah Byers

2. Jacob Rizy

3. Jaylen Early

Left Defensive End:

1. Patrick Payton

2. Tomiwa Durojaiye

3. Byron Turner Jr.

Right Defensive End:

1. Marvin Jones Jr.

2. Sione Lolohea

Defensive Tackle:

1. Darrell Jackson

2. Joshua Farmer

3. Grady Kelly

4. KJ Sampson

5. Daniel Lyons

Left Outside Linebacker:

1. Jayden Parrish

2. Ashton Bracewell

Middle Linebacker:

1. Shawn Murphy

2. Omar Graham Jr.

3. Blake Nichelson

4. Timir Hickman-Collins

Right Outside Linebacker:

1. DJ Lundy

2. Cam Riley

3. Justin Cryer

Cornerback:

1. Azareye'h Thomas

2. Fentrell Cypress II

3. Omarion Cooper

4. Dekarlos Jones (?)

5. Quindarrius Jones

Free Safety:

1. Davonte Brown

2. Conrad Hussey

3. Kevin Knowles

Strong Safety:

1. Shyheim Brown

2. KJ Kirkland

3. Ashlynd Barker

Punter:

1. Alex Mastromanno

2. Mac Chiumento

Kicker:

1. Ryan Fitzgerald

Punt Returner:

1. Ja'Khi Douglas

2. Darion Williamson

Kick Returner:

1. Deuce Spann

2. Destyn Hill

Kick Off Specialist:

1. Ryan Fitzgerald

Long Snapper:

1. Mason Arnold

