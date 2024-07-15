How Does College Football 25 Project FSU Football's Depth Chart For 2024 Season?
With the release of College Football 25, fans can now lead their favorite programs to glory on the virtual gridiron. The experience also allows gamers to get a feel for which players might end up being about the best in the country in 2024.
Florida State is in the process of introducing 40 new players to the roster this offseason. There are still a lot of questions and potential options on the table for the Seminoles with fall camp beginning next week.
That means there's no better time than right now to dive into how College Football 25 is projecting Florida State's depth chart for the season. Do you agree with the order?
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei
2. Brock Glenn
3. Luke Kromenhoek
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams
2. Lawrance Toafili
3. Jaylin Lucas
4. Caziah Holmes
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock
2. Jackson West
3. Landen Thomas
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson
2. Darnell Lee (?)
3. Ja'Khi Douglas
4. Kentron Poitier
5. Darion Williamson
6. Deuce Spann
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington
2. Robert Scott
3. Lucas Simmons
Left Guard:
1. Ramon Montgomery (?)
2. Julian Armella
3. Manasse Itete
Center:
1. Maurice Smith
Right Guard:
1. Riche Leonard IV
2. Keiondre Jones
3. Bryson Estes
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers
2. Jacob Rizy
3. Jaylen Early
Left Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton
2. Tomiwa Durojaiye
3. Byron Turner Jr.
Right Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson
2. Joshua Farmer
3. Grady Kelly
4. KJ Sampson
5. Daniel Lyons
Left Outside Linebacker:
1. Jayden Parrish
2. Ashton Bracewell
Middle Linebacker:
1. Shawn Murphy
2. Omar Graham Jr.
3. Blake Nichelson
4. Timir Hickman-Collins
Right Outside Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy
2. Cam Riley
3. Justin Cryer
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas
2. Fentrell Cypress II
3. Omarion Cooper
4. Dekarlos Jones (?)
5. Quindarrius Jones
Free Safety:
1. Davonte Brown
2. Conrad Hussey
3. Kevin Knowles
Strong Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown
2. KJ Kirkland
3. Ashlynd Barker
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno
2. Mac Chiumento
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald
Punt Returner:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas
2. Darion Williamson
Kick Returner:
1. Deuce Spann
2. Destyn Hill
Kick Off Specialist:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold
