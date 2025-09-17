Nole Gameday

How to watch No. 7 Florida State vs. Kent State: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

Everything you need to know about the Florida State Seminoles and Kent State Golden Flashes.

Tommy Mire

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles are looking to extend their winning streak in Tallahassee against Kent State this weekend after a 2-0 start before they enter conference play. The 'Noles are coming off a bye week and are heavy favorites after last week's 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M.

Florida State piled on 729 yards of offense against East Texas A&M, displaying near-perfect balance with 361 on the ground and 368 through the air. It marked just the third time in program history, and the first since 1995, that the Seminoles surpassed 350 rushing yards and 350 passing yards in a single game, led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos.

Seminoles Leading The ACC On Both Sides Of The Ball

lorida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State enters Week 3 as the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense (54.0 points per game) and boasts the ACC’s top marks in scoring, rushing, and scoring defense.

The Seminoles are the only Power Four program leading their league in both points scored and points allowed, a balance they’ll look to maintain against Kent State.

Kent State Matchup Doubles As Tune-up And National Measuring Stick

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While Florida State vs. Kent State doesn’t exactly scream “circle-it-twice matchup,” the game is a sellout for Family Weekend in Tallahassee. The question now is whether the ’Noles can build on their record-breaking Week 2 performance, and if style points will once again matter for a team already carrying early playoff implications. Odds are they will.

The message around the program has been consistent with a Florida State squad still itching for redemption after last year, despite its early success.

The Seminoles aim to maintain their momentum rolling in Tallahassee this weekend, seeking to extend their winning streak against Kent State before entering ACC play. Fresh off a bye and a 77-3 demolition of East Texas A&M, the ’Noles enter as heavy 45.5 favorites with plenty of eyes on how sharp they look, not just whether they win.

With record-breaking balance on offense, a top-ranked defense, and a sold-out Family Weekend crowd behind them, Florida State has the chance to stack another statement as it continues to fuel its early-season surge.

Game Notes: No.7 Florida State Seminoles vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Kent State (1-2, 0-1 MAC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 20, 3:30 p.m. EST

Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/Streaming: ESPN App/ACCN/WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano, Analyst: Rodney McLeod, Sideline: Victoria Arlen

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 84

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: Kent State +45.5 (-108), Florida State -45.5 (-112)

Over/Under:  Over 55.5 (-115), Under 50.5 (-105)

Series History: Florida State and Kent State will square off for the first time. The Seminoles are 11-0 all-time against programs from Ohio and hold a perfect 7-0 record versus current Mid-American Conference opponents.

Published
