How to watch No. 7 Florida State vs. Kent State: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles are looking to extend their winning streak in Tallahassee against Kent State this weekend after a 2-0 start before they enter conference play. The 'Noles are coming off a bye week and are heavy favorites after last week's 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M.
Florida State piled on 729 yards of offense against East Texas A&M, displaying near-perfect balance with 361 on the ground and 368 through the air. It marked just the third time in program history, and the first since 1995, that the Seminoles surpassed 350 rushing yards and 350 passing yards in a single game, led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Seminoles Leading The ACC On Both Sides Of The Ball
Florida State enters Week 3 as the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense (54.0 points per game) and boasts the ACC’s top marks in scoring, rushing, and scoring defense.
The Seminoles are the only Power Four program leading their league in both points scored and points allowed, a balance they’ll look to maintain against Kent State.
Kent State Matchup Doubles As Tune-up And National Measuring Stick
While Florida State vs. Kent State doesn’t exactly scream “circle-it-twice matchup,” the game is a sellout for Family Weekend in Tallahassee. The question now is whether the ’Noles can build on their record-breaking Week 2 performance, and if style points will once again matter for a team already carrying early playoff implications. Odds are they will.
The message around the program has been consistent with a Florida State squad still itching for redemption after last year, despite its early success.
READ MORE: Underdog Kent State refuses to alter game plan for FSU football clash
The Seminoles aim to maintain their momentum rolling in Tallahassee this weekend, seeking to extend their winning streak against Kent State before entering ACC play. Fresh off a bye and a 77-3 demolition of East Texas A&M, the ’Noles enter as heavy 45.5 favorites with plenty of eyes on how sharp they look, not just whether they win.
With record-breaking balance on offense, a top-ranked defense, and a sold-out Family Weekend crowd behind them, Florida State has the chance to stack another statement as it continues to fuel its early-season surge.
Game Notes: No.7 Florida State Seminoles vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Current Records: Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Kent State (1-2, 0-1 MAC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 20, 3:30 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)
TV/Streaming: ESPN App/ACCN/WatchESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano, Analyst: Rodney McLeod, Sideline: Victoria Arlen
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 84
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: Kent State +45.5 (-108), Florida State -45.5 (-112)
Over/Under: Over 55.5 (-115), Under 50.5 (-105)
Series History: Florida State and Kent State will square off for the first time. The Seminoles are 11-0 all-time against programs from Ohio and hold a perfect 7-0 record versus current Mid-American Conference opponents.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok