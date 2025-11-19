How to watch Florida State vs. NC State: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
The battle for bowl eligibility continues for the Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 2-5 ACC), who are in their final two games of the regular season. The 'Noles are hitting the high skies and heading up to Raleigh, North Carolina, to face the NC State Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4 ACC) this Friday night as current favorites in the contest.
Both programs are fighting to land in the postseason, and Friday’s matchup carries weight for two teams that have struggled to find a rhythm. FSU is coming off one of its more complete games of the year in its win over Virginia Tech last weekend, while NC State is looking to rebound after a stagnant loss to Miami.
READ MORE: Florida State's Mandrell Desir emerging as important piece of defensive front
Florida State's Offense vs. NC State's Defense
Florida State ranks No. 2 in the ACC in total offense, while NC State's defense lands near the bottom at No. 16. The Seminoles have passed the 400-yard mark in eight games this season, led by the duo of wide receiver Duce Robinson and quarterback Tommy Castellanos. Robinson could eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, and the Wolfpack defense has given up an average of 416 yards at home in 2025.
Florida State has the No. 1 rushing offense in the conference, averaging 227 yards per game, and has a stable of running backs that can change the game when the offense is clicking on all cylinders.
Could FSU's Road Woes Carry Over Into Week 13?
Despite the stat sheet leaning in Florida State's favor, this has become yet another do-or-die for the 'Noles. Florida State has not won a road game this season, and in recent years, it has been historically bad against the Wolfpack.
NC State has won the last three matchups and has won five of the last six meetings. Another road loss would only intensify questions about FSU's trajectory under head coach Mike Norvell and magnify the pressure on a roster aiming for consistency.
The Seminoles have shown promise of who they can be, but these last two games could define who they are. Another chapter in the 2025 books gets written in Raleigh. The sold-out crowd at Carter-Finley should be electric for Military Appreciation Weekend.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack
Current Records: Florida State (5-5, 2-5 ACC) vs. NC State(5-5, 2-4 ACC)
Date/Time: Friday, November 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST
Where: Raleigh, North Carolina - Carter-Finley Stadium (56,919)
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff, Analyst: Andre Ware, Sideline: Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 371
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU -4.5 (-115), NC State +4.5 (-105)
Over/Under: Over 61.5 (-108), Under 61.5 (-112)
Moneyline: FSU (-218), NC State (+180)
Series History: Florida State holds a 27-16 lead in the all-time series against NC State, with 11 of those wins coming in Raleigh. NC State has won the last three matchups and has won five of the last six meetings.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Former players, fans eager for FSU to get back on track after win over Virginia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok