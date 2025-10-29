How to watch Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
The Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-4 ACC) are set to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2, 2-2 ACC) for homecoming and Seminole Heritage weekend on Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are reeling off a four-game losing streak, but hope to enter the matchup at full strength after their second bye week.
Head coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday that wide receiver Jayvan Boggs will be out for the contest, and quarterback Tommy Castellanos is day-to-day after leaving the last matchup against Stanford with an undisclosed injury.
Florida State Opens as Favorite to Win the Matchup
While the Seminoles are currently over a touchdown favorite (8.5 points), Wake Forest has been on a hot streak under new head coach Jake Dickert. They've won their last three after eeking out a win against SMU, who hadn't lost a conference game since joining the ACC in 2024.
The last time the two teams met was in 2023, with Florida State annihilating Wake Forest 41-16 during FSU's ACC Championship run. A win this weekend for the Seminole will push the Florida State ship back on track to bowl eligibility.
Offensive Playmakers Suiting up on Saturday
Florida State thought it had a one-two punch in wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, but it hasn't exactly played out as expected, with White dealing with injuries all season long. The 'Noles will be leaning on Robinson and Micahi Danzy, who has been nothing but electric with the ball in his hands.
FSU also has a stable of running backs, including Gavin Sawchuk, Ousmane Kromah, and Roydell Williams, in the backfield. The key will be getting the ball in their hands against statistically one of the top defenses in the ACC.
Wake Forest's Chris Barnes and Demond Claiborne will present a challenge for the Seminoles. Barnes has 476 yards through the air and three scores through seven games. At running back, Claiborne has 686 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.
The duo has shown the ability to carve up defenses and will provide their own brand of offense for quarterback Deshawn Purdie or Robby Ashford, who has been dealing with a lingering injury.
There will be a lot of questions answered when the two teams clash on Saturday: Are the Seminoles recovery-bound, or will the Demon Deacons continue their hot streak?
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Current Records: Florida State (3-4, 0-4 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (5-2, 2-2 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 1, 7:30 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)
TV/Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN App/ACCN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano, Analyst: Rodney McLeod, Sideline: Victoria Arlen
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 119 or No. 193
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU -8.5 (-108), Wake Forest +8.5 (-112)
Over/Under: Over 50.5 (-110), Under 50.5 (-110)
Moneyline: FSU (-345), Wake Forest (+245)
Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series with a 31-9-1 record and boasts a 20-4-1 record inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
