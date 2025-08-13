Jalen Ramsey gets honest about playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Florida State star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is starting a new chapter in his football career after being acquired by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins sent Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick this past June.
The lucrative move saw Ramsey land in Pittsburgh on a four-year deal worth $84.7 million, with $19.5 million guaranteed. While Ramsey's wallet heated up, the weather in The Steel City is drastically different from that in Miami.
Ramsey went on The Pivot Podcast hosted by former Steeler Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor to discuss his transition to the Steelers and said that the weather wasn't going to be a problem.
"I ain't trippin on it. I'm cool with it. My brothers and my teammates, they're going to be out there with me, and if we cold, we cold. We still gonna rock," Ramsey said. "It'll give us an advantage. People wanna say later in the season it was an advantage, but it gives us an advantage, but I'm cool. I bought me a little Ram truck. I'm ready."
It Has Always Been About Football for Ramsey
“That’s it we about football. I ain’t gonna lie, I love this y’all," Ramsey continued. "This reminds me of when I was younger, broke, ain’t have nothing. Pops take me to the field and I’m ready to play, Man, we’re going to warm up. We’re going to play football. It’s about football around here.” ︀︀
The 30-year-old out of Symrna, Tennessee, is in his ninth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Florida State with the fifth pick overall in 2016. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI and is a seven-time Pro Bowler with three All-Pro selections.
Ramsey’s arrival in Pittsburgh brings more than just a championship résumé. He adds swagger to a Mike Tomlin defense. His embrace of the cold, his throwback mentality, and yes, even his new Ram truck, signal a player ready to fit the city’s blue-collar mold. Pittsburgh fans won’t care what he’s driving as long as he’s locking down receivers and delivering hits in the AFC North.
Still, it’s fitting that a man named Ramsey would roll into town in a Ram.
