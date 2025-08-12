Nole Gameday

Season opener forecast has Alabama topping Florida State

The Seminoles will look to avoid losing two opening games in a row, dating back to last season.

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports has predicted the Florida State Seminoles will drop their opening game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 'Noles aim to avoid losing their second opening contest in a row, dating back to the 2023 opener in Ireland against Georgia Tech.

If you've been following FSU football, then you're aware of the fiery comments that Florida State transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos made toward the Crimson Tide not too long ago, saying that 'Bama does not have Nick Saban to "save them."

Crawford mentioned this, and the coaching staff changes made by head coach Mike Norvell.

Will Gus Malzahn's Offense Hold Up Against The Alabama Crimson Tide?

"Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos has said plenty about this seismic opener for both teams coming off lackluster finishes last fall. With the little ink that's left, we'll say this: the most intriguing storyline here is Florida State's new-look offense under Gus Malzahn against a veteran-led Alabama defense that could be one of the Seminoles' toughest tests of the season. We'll know a great deal about both squads when this one's over."

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

FSU football made some major changes to both its coaching staff and its roster this offseason.Seminoles' head coach Mike Norvell implemented a much-needed revamp of both the offensive and defensive coordinators as they were replaced by the aforementioned former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and former Nebraska DC Tony White, respectively.

Moreover, FSU provided quarterback Tommy Castellanos from Boston College highlights the transfer portal additions alongside wide receivers Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC).

On defense, defensive end James Williams (Nebraska), cornerback Jeremiah Wilson (Houston), and Elijah Herring (Memphis) round out a solid portal class as well.

The Seminoles will kick off the season against the Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

