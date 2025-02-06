Jameis Winston hopes to play for Super Bowl-winning Chiefs' head coach one day
Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston was seen around the Super Bowl media coverage areas throughout the week leading up to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Winston caught up with Andy Reid, the head coach of the Chiefs, and said he was "honored" to witness the sure-to-be Hall of Famer coach his favorite team growing up (the Eagles) and the Chiefs to new heights.
"Coach, man, I'm honored to grow up during this time to see you coaching in multiple Super Bowls for my favorite team (the Eagles) and now for the Kansas City Chiefs," Winston said.
The former FSU star has had an interesting career. He was the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-19. He moved on to New Orleans and then eventually became a Cleveland Brown before the 2024 season with a one-year contract.
Therefore, Jameis will be a free agent at the end of this NFL season. The Chiefs' backup QB, Carson Wentz, is also a free agent. Winston shared his desire to play for Andy Reid in the future.
"Man, I hope I can play for you one day, I know it's free agency. Can you do one thing for me? Can you eat a W with me?" said the QB.
Winston could have a plethora of teams to choose from, but it depends on what kind of role he's willing to accept.
