FSU Legend Jameis Winston snags Fox Sports' 2024 NFL Viral Player of the Year award
Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston has won Fox Sports' 2024 NFL Viral Player of the Year. The 2015 NFL Draft No. 1 pick has had an up-and-down career, but his joy for life and the game of football has remained constant, and people have noticed.
For instance, Winston recently embraced his meme-led crab leg stardom as he landed an endorsement with Fulton Fish Market ahead of the Super Bowl. He did an advertisement in which customers can receive one pound of crab legs with a $250 purchase.
For context, in 2014 Jameis Winston allegedly stole crab legs from a Publix supermarket chain in Tallahassee. Winston was not criminally charged and instead received a citation and 20 hours of community service.
Not quite as free as they were back in 2014, but for the Super Bowl in New Orleans of all places, some could be taking advantage of this deal.
Winston's Most Viral Moments
Moreover, here is Jameis Winston celebrating his former team, the New Orleans Saints, despite the fact he tore his ACL earlier that season.
Furthermore, here is Winston thanking God and quoting Eminem in the same interview after a Browns win.
And this one, I simply do not have the words to describe Jameis' excitement for a Thursday night football matchup in snowy conditions. Winston, an Alabama kid, described it as "football weather" with a smile overtaking the interview.
Winston's' contract ends with the official conclusion of the 2024 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent.
