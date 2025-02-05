Florida State adds three more high school prospects to #Tribe25 signing class
Florida State added three signees to its 2025 signing class Wednesday as offensive lineman Chastan Brown, defensive back Antonio Cromartie Jr., and offensive lineman Chavez Thompson signed on the first day of the spring signing period.
"I'm very excited to add these three, who all have great potential to develop within our program," head coach Mike Norvell said. "Chastan has tremendous length and athletic ability, which he showcased on the football field and the basketball court as a two-sport standout. He brings elite measurables with a huge upside to our offensive line. Antonio was a productive player on one of the top teams in the state of Georgia. I've watched him grow over the last few years and believe his best football is still in front of him. Sandman (Chavez) has played at a very high level throughout his career. He has a chance to grow into the center position with his toughness, physicality and great leadership."
FSU signed 20 freshmen during the December signing period and has added 16 transfers. All 16 transfers and 15 true freshmen are on campus and with the team for the spring semester. The group of 39 signees is rated the second-best class in the ACC and is a consensus top-20 class nationally.
Chastan Brown | OL | 6-7 | 270 | Warner Robins, Ga. | Northside High School
Four-star offensive tackle from Northside High School in Warner Robins, Georgia...ranked as Class of 2025's No. 21 offensive tackle, as No. 226 prospect overall and No. 33 player in Georgia by 247Sports...ranked 254th nationally and 30th among offensive tackles in ESPN300...helped lead Northside to 2023 Georgia 6A state playoffs and was named Region 1-6A Offensive Lineman of the Year in first season on varsity...also played basketball in high school and at AAU level, averaging 10.1 points per game for Northside during junior season...chose Florida State over UCF and Georgia Tech, among others.
Antonio Cromartie Jr. | DB | 5-11 | 170 | Carrollton, Ga. | Carrollton High School
Three-star cornerback from Carrollton High School...ranked as No. 221 player in Georgia by Noles247...recorded 85 tackles, four forced fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups in senior season...led Carrollton to 14-1 record and appearance in 6A state championship game...teammates at Carrollton with fellow Florida State signee Shamar Arnoux...father Antonio Cromartie was first-team All-ACC selection at Florida State in 2004 before 11-year NFL career that included four Pro Bowls including first-team All-Pro season in 2007.
Chavez Thompson | OL | 6-1 | 310 | Cocoa, Fla. | Cocoa High School
Three-star offensive lineman out of Cocoa High School in Cocoa...ranked as No. 136 interior offensive lineman in country from 247Sports...ranked as nation's No. 5 center and No. 95 player in Florida by ESPN...served as Cocoa's starting center...led Tigers to third consecutive state championship in 2024...credited with 33 pancake blocks his senior year as Cocoa averaged 438.8 yards of offense per game, including 319.9 passing and 118.9 rushing...played first three seasons at Eau Gallie in Melbourne, helping lead Commodores to playoffs...two-time district champion wrestler...teammates at Cocoa with fellow Florida State signee Jayvan Boggs...chose Florida State over Oregon and Miami, among others.
Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Chastan Brown OL 6-7 270 Warner Robins, Ga. Northside HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Antonio Cromartie Jr. DB 5-11 170 Carrollton, Ga. Carrollton HS
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 260 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State
Tae'Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
L A Jessie Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 230 Murfreesboro, Tenn. Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 281 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 225 Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 295 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Chavez Thompson OL 6-1 310 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska
Squirrel White WR 5-10 167 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC /Nebraska
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
*Release courtesy of Florida State Athletics.
