Florida State adds three more high school prospects to #Tribe25 signing class

FSU head coach Mike Norvell shared his excitement for FSU's latest additions to the 2025 class.

Florida State added three signees to its 2025 signing class Wednesday as offensive lineman Chastan Brown, defensive back Antonio Cromartie Jr., and offensive lineman Chavez Thompson signed on the first day of the spring signing period.

"I'm very excited to add these three, who all have great potential to develop within our program," head coach Mike Norvell said. "Chastan has tremendous length and athletic ability, which he showcased on the football field and the basketball court as a two-sport standout. He brings elite measurables with a huge upside to our offensive line. Antonio was a productive player on one of the top teams in the state of Georgia. I've watched him grow over the last few years and believe his best football is still in front of him. Sandman (Chavez) has played at a very high level throughout his career. He has a chance to grow into the center position with his toughness, physicality and great leadership."

FSU signed 20 freshmen during the December signing period and has added 16 transfers. All 16 transfers and 15 true freshmen are on campus and with the team for the spring semester. The group of 39 signees is rated the second-best class in the ACC and is a consensus top-20 class nationally.

Chastan Brown | OL | 6-7 | 270 | Warner Robins, Ga. | Northside High School

Four-star offensive tackle from Northside High School in Warner Robins, Georgia...ranked as Class of 2025's No. 21 offensive tackle, as No. 226 prospect overall and No. 33 player in Georgia by 247Sports...ranked 254th nationally and 30th among offensive tackles in ESPN300...helped lead Northside to 2023 Georgia 6A state playoffs and was named Region 1-6A Offensive Lineman of the Year in first season on varsity...also played basketball in high school and at AAU level, averaging 10.1 points per game for Northside during junior season...chose Florida State over UCF and Georgia Tech, among others.

Antonio Cromartie Jr. | DB | 5-11 | 170 | Carrollton, Ga. | Carrollton High School

Three-star cornerback from Carrollton High School...ranked as No. 221 player in Georgia by Noles247...recorded 85 tackles, four forced fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups in senior season...led Carrollton to 14-1 record and appearance in 6A state championship game...teammates at Carrollton with fellow Florida State signee Shamar Arnoux...father Antonio Cromartie was first-team All-ACC selection at Florida State in 2004 before 11-year NFL career that included four Pro Bowls including first-team All-Pro season in 2007.

Chavez Thompson | OL | 6-1 | 310 | Cocoa, Fla. | Cocoa High School

Three-star offensive lineman out of Cocoa High School in Cocoa...ranked as No. 136 interior offensive lineman in country from 247Sports...ranked as nation's No. 5 center and No. 95 player in Florida by ESPN...served as Cocoa's starting center...led Tigers to third consecutive state championship in 2024...credited with 33 pancake blocks his senior year as Cocoa averaged 438.8 yards of offense per game, including 319.9 passing and 118.9 rushing...played first three seasons at Eau Gallie in Melbourne, helping lead Commodores to playoffs...two-time district champion wrestler...teammates at Cocoa with fellow Florida State signee Jayvan Boggs...chose Florida State over Oregon and Miami, among others.

Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                   Pos.      Ht.      Wt.           Hometown                                                                          High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                  DB         6-2      175           Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                              Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                       WR        6-1      200           Cocoa, Fla.                                                                                                                Cocoa HS

Chastan Brown                   OL         6-7      270           Warner Robins, Ga.                                                                                         Northside HS

Thomas Castellanos           QB         5-11    196           Waycross, Ga.                                                       Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College

Tyeland Coleman               DL         6-4      285           Terry, Miss.                                                                 Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Antonio Cromartie Jr.       DB         5-11    170           Carrollton, Ga.                                                                                                  Carrollton HS

Darryll Desir                        DL         6-5      240           Miami, Fla.                                                                                                            Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                   DL         6-4      240           Miami, Fla.                                                                                                            Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs              DL         6-5      260           McKeesport, Pa.                McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina

Markeston Douglas           TE          6-5      275           Brownsville, Tenn.                                                          Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State

Tae'Shaun Gelsey              WR        6-4      215           Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                                                Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                  OL         6-5      330           Boca Raton, Fla.                                                          St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

L A Jessie Harrold               DL         6-5      215           Tampa, Fla.                                                                                                            Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                      LB          6-2      230           Murfreesboro, Tenn.                                                Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis

Jayson Jenkins                    DL         6-6      281           Bordentown, N.J.                                                                    Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Ousmane Kromah              RB         6-1      215           Leesburg, Ga.                                                                                                 Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                    LB          6-1      225           Marietta, Ga.                                                           Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                            DL         6-4      245           Pace, Fla.                                                                                                                     Pace HS

Chase Loftin                        TE          6-6      215           Omaha, Neb.                                                                                              Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                      WR        6-5      190           New Haven, Conn.                                                                                 Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                  DL         6-4      283           Jacksonville, Fla.                                                       Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                   OL         6-5      305           Pensacola, Fla.                                                                                         Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                    OL         6-4      280           De Kalb, Miss.                                                                                         Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                     OL         6-2      295           Annapolis, Md.                                                             Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                      OL         6-7      350           Harvest, Ala.                                                                           James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.              TE          6-2      225           Panama City, Fla.                                                                                          Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                          OL         6-5      270           Atlanta, Ga.                                                                                                      Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                  LB          6-2      205           Sanford, Fla.                                                                                                       Seminole HS

Max Redmon                      DB         6-1      185           West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                                      Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                       P/K        6-0      190           Sarasota, Fla.                                                                                                          Venice HS

Duce Robinson                   WR        6-6      220           Phoenix, Ariz.                                                                  Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                        WR        6-7      215           Lynchburg, Va.                                Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                       QB         6-1      200           Denton, Texas                                                                                                          Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                   DB         6-2      190           Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                             American Heritage

Chavez Thompson              OL         6-1      310           Cocoa, Fla.                                                                                                                Cocoa HS

Stefon Thompson               LB          6-1      240           Long Island, N.Y.                                                                  Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska

Squirrel White                    WR        5-10    167           Birmingham, Ala.                                                                Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams                   DL         6-6      250           Kansas City, Mo.                                    Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC /Nebraska

Kevin Wynn                        DL         6-2      320           Greensboro, Ga.                                                                                     Greene County HS

