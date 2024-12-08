Kenny Dillingham Leads Arizona State to the 2025 College Football Playoff
The Arizona State Sun Devils defeated the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday 45-19, led by former Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The 34-year-old ASU Alumnus can now add a Big 12 Championship to his coaching acumen after earning the 2024 Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year earlier this week.
The Sun Devils dominated in all phases of the 45–19 win victory, outgaining the Cyclones 464 yards to 341. Running back Cam Skattebo rushed for 170 yards and two scores while adding an additional touchdown through the air in the victory. The three turnovers forced by the Sun Devil defense had a significant impact on the outcome of the game.
READ MORE: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Makes Confusing Statement Referencing Former FSU QB Jordan Travis
Dillingham worked with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell at multiple stops, including Memphis and FSU. He helped coach future Heisman candidate and Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis when he was the quarterbacks coach at Florida State, so it is no surprise that 11 Sun Devils were awarded All-Conference Honors, nine of whom were brought in as transfers by Dillingham and four of which were first-team selections.
With the victory, the Sun Devils have clinched their first playoff appearance ever and their first outright conference championship since 1996. There will be a lot of shake-ups as Championship Weekend continues and the new 12-team College Football Playoff picture takes shape.
Arizona State earned a bye in the College Football Playoff and is seeded No. 4. The Sun Devils will face the winner of Texas and Clemson in the second round.
READ MORE: Florida State Linebackers React To Program Moving On From Randy Shannon
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska