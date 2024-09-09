Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced For Florida State's Game Against Cal
Florida State is back in action this weekend for its second of three consecutive home games early in the 2024 season. The Seminoles are currently 0-2 and fell out of the AP Top 25 but have an opportunity to begin re-routing their season when the undefeated Memphis Tigers travel to Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.
Following the contest against the Tigers, the Seminoles will round out their opening stretch of outings in Doak Campbell Stadium against the University of California Golden Bears. On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, September 21. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Cal will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN 2.
The network designation will occur following games this weekend. Miami's matchup with South Florida at the same kickoff time is also drawing consideration to be televised on ESPN or ESPN 2. FSU's first three games have been televised on ESPN.
Florida State and Cal have never faced off on the football field. The Golden Bears will make their ACC debut against the defending conference champions on the road. That might not sound as daunting as a task as it did three weeks ago considering how the Seminoles have started the season.
Plus, Cal is coming off a road win over Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium where the team led by double digits for most of the second half. The Golden Bears are off to a 2-0 start with victories against the Tigers and UC Davis (FCS). Sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been the standout on offense through two games, completing 40/58 passes for 391 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
California will continue its non-conference slate against San Diego State this Saturday. The game will kick off at 10:30 EST and will be televised on ESPN.
