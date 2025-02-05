LA Chargers to hire former FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller as safeties coach
In just under three months after being let go by the Florida State Seminoles, former defensive coordinator Adam Fuller is reportedly taking on a new role with the LA Chargers.
Fuller spent five years in the defensive coordinator role from 2020-24 before being fired prior to the conclusion of a disastrous 2-10 season. The team's struggles also led to offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, along with other staffers, searching for new jobs.
He is expected to land in Los Angeles and coach safeties, replacing former Chargers safeties coach Chris O'Leary, according to a report by ESPN insider Pete Thamel.
READ MORE: Top-100 offensive tackle signs with Michigan over Florida State, Texas Tech
Fuller is a veteran coach, serving in various defensive roles for the past 27 years and helped lead the 'Noles to their 2023 ACC Championship run, which saw 13 players taken by the NFL Draft. He oversaw players like LA Rams defensive end Jared Verse, LA Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske, and New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, alongside multiple other defensive draft selections. Coincidentally, Fuller will be coaching former Seminole star safety Derwin James, Jr., who was drafted by the Chargers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He's was the defensive coordinator at Marshall from 2013-18, defensive coordinator at Memphis in 2019 before following head coach Mike Norvell to Florida State in 2020.
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry