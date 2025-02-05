Top-100 offensive tackle signs with Michigan over Florida State, Texas Tech
National Signing Day has arrived, and, while the bulk of the work got done in December, there are still some highly-touted seniors making their decisions in early February. That includes a few prospects with whom the Seminoles remain involved with.
Florida State opened the day on the wrong side of the bed. On Wednesday morning, five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood signed with Michigan over the Seminoles and Texas Tech. The move doesn't really come as a surprise, as the Wolverines have been in the driver's seat over the last few weeks and hosted Haywood for an official visit in the middle of January.
Still, the Seminoles were pushing Haywood down the stretch and the coaching staff met with him last month. With that being said, he had already exhausted his official visit to Tallahassee over the summer and didn't make it back to campus before signing with Michigan.
This is the second time that Florida State has lost out on Haywood. He initially pledged to Alabama in July but chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period. At that point, it became apparent that Haywood was unlikely to remain in the Crimson Tide's class.
Florida State ended up taking another shot but the Seminoles weren't able to beat out Michigan, who has become a big spender on the NIL market.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 39 overall prospect, the No. 6 OT, and the No. 10 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold 40 newcomers in their 2025 class (24 high school/juco recruits, 16 transfers). The haul ranks No. 18 overall in the country. The class includes eight additions along the offensive line. Half of those came through the portal (Luke Petitbon, Micah Pettus, Gunnar Hansen, Adrian Medley) while the other four came from the high school level (Mario Nash Jr., Sean Poret, Sandman Thompson, Chastan Brown).
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Chastan Brown
