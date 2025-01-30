Link Jarrett discusses Florida State wide receiver joining Baseball Team
The dual-sport athlete feels like a dying breed at the college level. There's definitely been a shift from years past when football players would also run track, play basketball, or participate in baseball.
Florida State's freshmen from this past season are beginning to change the narrative and showcase versatility. Running back Micahi Danzy has already earned ACC honors earlier in January for his performance with the track and field team.
Plus, wide receiver BJ Gibson is pursuing his other dream of playing baseball this spring. A big reason that Gibson flipped to Florida State from Tennessee was the opportunity to star on the gridiron as well as the diamond. He'll have that chance over the next few months while flipping between both squads.
READ MORE: Luke Petitbon shares Thomas Castellanos played role in recruiting him to Florida State
Gibson is already going through preseason practices with the baseball team. Head coach Link Jarrett sees his talent but recognizes missed valuable reps in the fall while playing football. There's a chance he could contribute at center fielder this season.
"BJ Gibson has joined us and he's an elite football player but coach Norvell and I have talked. This was part of the recruiting pitch when it was time for baseball, he was going to join us and work on baseball," Jarrett said during his first preseason press conference earlier this week." He's another guy that could run out there and play centerfield. He just hasn't had the reps in the fall that the guys that were had."
Gibson started off his freshman season on the scout team before ultimately working his way into the rotation. He appeared in six games, including the final five contests of the regular season. Gibson caught two passes for 14 yards and returned one punt for three yards. He's expected to battle for an increased role this offseason.
As far as his prowess in baseball, he hit .472 with eight home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases during his junior season at Wilcox County. Gibson starred on the mound as well, posting a 3-0 record as his team made a run into the state tournament.
It'll be interesting to see what kind of success Gibson is able to generate during his time with Jarrett's squad. The name Jameis Winston comes to mind.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see running back Kam Davis and wide receiver Camdon Frier play baseball before their college careers are over. Both players dealt with injuries during their first season at Florida State.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry