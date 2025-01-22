LOOK: Snow Falling In Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium
Tallahassee is experiencing an extremely unusual winter storm this week and snow is on the ground in the Sunshine State's capital. This is an act of nature that the city has rarely seen in its history in what could very well end up being a record-setting event.
The flakes have even reached Florida State University and Doak Campbell Stadium. The iconic venue was covered in powder on Tuesday evening. It is truly a sight to see and something we may never get to experience again.
There were even a couple of people out on Bobby Bowden Field taking in the snow.
The weather picked up quickly in the 850. In just seven hours, Doak went from flurries to a white blanket. It's a mixture of snow and sleet but something is better than nothing. Hopefully, this won't delay the ongoing construction too long.
Florida State made an announcement earlier this month that the program won't hold its annual spring howcase this offseason with reconstructions on the stadium set to be completed before kickoff against Alabama in 2025.
Seminole fans will have a lot to look forward to when they step back into Doak in August.
