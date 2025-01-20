FSU Offensive Line Coach Herb Hands Shows Off Unique Skills On Recruiting Trail
Florida State offensive line coach Herb Hand professed his love for cooking during his introductory press conference in December. Now, he's using his skills on the recruiting trail to impress both recruits and their families.
To begin the week, Hand was out in Arkansas to meet with four-star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin. He dropped by Goodwin's house and stepped into the kitchen to whip up breakfast. Hand ended up impressing Goodwin's mom with the best omelet 'she has ever had', per the blue-chip prospect.
Goodwin is a lover of food himself and runs a cooking page on social media. This was a unique, but interesting way, for Hand to connect to connect with the coveted recruit. Goodwin has held an offer from the Seminoles since July and was in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit later that same month. He hasn't been back in town since the Seminoles revamped their coaching staff.
The Arkansas native spent his junior season as the starting left tackle at Pulaski Academy. The Bruins went 10-3 and advanced to the state semifinals.
Hand has already been cooking in the recruiting department since arriving in Tallahassee. He played a role in the Seminoles securing four experienced players through the NCAA Transfer Portal and recently flipped three-star center Chavez 'Sandman' Thompson from FIU. Florida State is also pushing for four-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown, who was pledged to Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn at UCF.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 299 overall prospect, the No. 24 OT, and the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne at the end of December.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
