Micahi Danzy’s position switch could spark explosive plays for FSU
Florida State had two players make position changes this offseason.
Back in the spring, the Seminoles began transitioning sophomore Amaree Williams to defensive end and redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy to wide receiver. Williams is expected to work on both sides of the ball during fall camp.
Danzy is now fully back with the football team after splitting time running track over the offseason. He made a name for himself with his speed, setting program and conference records while winning an ACC Championship with a personal-best 44.38 100-meter dash.
The Seminoles have aspirations of utilizing Danzy's explosiveness at his new position. There is plenty of playing time up for grabs in what is a wide-open room going into the preseason. Senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson are relatively locked into starting jobs, outside of that, it's going to come down to competition.
"Micahi, his speed factor that he brings to the table, certain things that we can do with him in our offense, we're all excited to see that on a day-to-day [basis]," wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. said on Tuesday. "the competition right now is set up really good at all of our receiver positions and I'm looking forward to watch those guys throw themselves all into it."
Danzy, to his credit, is doing his part to get down the nuances of the position. Naturally, there's a learning curve. At the same time, the Seminoles are confident they can take advantage of his strengths.
"He's handled it well. He's a guy I think, even last season, there was some times late in the season, they started to work him as a receiver in different ways," Harris Jr. said. "It hasn't been completely new to him since I got here but you know when he's played running back his entire life there's a learning curve there with as much as we put on him. We're going to try to do a really good job of using him to his strengths and putting him in positions to make plays in a lot of different ways."
Harris Jr. hasn't been concerned about Danzy's ability to catch the football. It's the little details that take time to learn.
Development will be Danzy's main goal throughout the next few weeks.
"Tracking the ball, he's done it at his other position but there's just a lot of other things that come with the position that's different," Harris Jr. said. "The route-running, the ability to sink your hips and get in and out of breaks, and do that smoothly, fluidly. So those will be the things right there we're working and continuing to develop him in more than anything."
"Catching the football, that's something that's coming pretty natural to him right now but it's all those other little things when it comes to the position, creating separation, probably differently than he normally has, that we'll continue to develop," Harris Jr. added.
Danzy signed with the Seminoles as a four-star running back in the 2024 class. During his first season with the program, he appeared in four games, rushing two times for five yards and recording one reception for 38 yards.
Florida State kicks off its campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ABC.
