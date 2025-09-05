Mike Norvell's Alabama pregame speech will fire up FSU football fans
“We’re going to show the whole country what Florida State football is about."
The Seminoles stormed into Doak Campbell Stadium with purpose last Saturday, following Norvell’s fiery pregame speech, which set the tone for what became one of Florida State’s biggest wins in years. Florida State understood the stakes. It was a chance to take down No. 8 Alabama, flip the national conversation, and prove they belonged back in the College Football Playoff discussion.
Norvell’s pregame speech set the tone, demanding relentless effort and calm confidence from his team. 60 Minutes later, his players delivered one of Florida State’s biggest wins in years, stunning the Crimson Tide 31-17 in front of a roaring home crowd.
Putting It on Display Against Alabama
There were plenty of question marks surrounding Florida State ahead of the matchup. The roster was full of transfers, there was a new coaching staff, and the foundation of a team that fell short a season ago. But none of that mattered in that moment for Norvell. What mattered was the work, the preparation, and a group of players ready to prove themselves, which was something he's seen with his eyes all offseason.
"I've watched you work. I know who you are, and I know what you're about to do. Calm and confident, and then you put this thing on display," Norvell said as he pounded his fist against the Florida State logo on his chest. "You put it on display for 60 minutes, and you hit them over and over again!"
Florida State Backed Up the Talk
"I am so proud to stand in front of you. I'm so proud and grateful that you've allowed me to coach you. Now just go be who I know that you are," Norvell continued. "And guess what? You don't have to be anything different. Just go be you, and we're gonna show the whole country what Florida State Football is all about."
The players met Norvell's demand to leave it all out on the field that day and then some. Florida State rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns on what was expected to be one of the top defensive line units in the country preseason.
Led by quarterback Tommy Castellanos with 152 yards through the air and 78 on the ground, the 'Noles took the lead and never looked back. The defense held its own as well, with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble while also standing tall in key fourth-down plays.
Norvell challenged his team to make the country take notice, and they did just that. But for Florida State, Alabama was only the beginning. With a roster full of playmakers and a locker room bought into Norvell’s vision, the Seminoles are focused on carrying that same edge into the rest of the 2025 season, and it starts this weekend with East Texas A&M.
