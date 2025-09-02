Mike Norvell gives brief update on FSU football LB still recovering from spring injury
The Florida State Seminoles are dealing with a few injuries across the roster in the early stages of the 2024 season.
Before the season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Seminoles ruled out sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. Both players are regarded as expected members of the two-deep.
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell announced senior running back Roydell Williams will miss time due to an injury. That's not ideal as Williams was banged up for the majority of last season and took the first carry among a deep backfield in Saturday's upset victory.
With at least three players remaining out of the lineup, Norvell is expecting to get a new face back on defense soon.
Mike Norvell Provides Update On FSU LB Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee was among Florida State's 20+ additions through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Seminoles had aspirations of LaVallee being part of the top six in the rotation at his position.
However, LaVallee suffered a leg injury during spring practice, which has resulted in significant rehab. At one point, he was utilizing a mobility scooter to get around.
LaVallee has gradually progressed to the point of moving under his own power. According to Norvell, he's nearing a return to the field.
"Expecting [him] to be back here in the very near future," Norvell said on Monday while discussing the defense.
LaVallee's presence would provide Florida State with another quality option in a linebacker room littered with experience. Senior Elijah Herring, redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., and junior Justin Cryer started for the Seminoles over the weekend. Redshirt senior Stefon Thompson and junior Blake Nichelson played key roles off the bench.
This is one of the deeper linebacker units the program has had over the last decade. LaVallee getting back on the field only assures that.
LaVallee signed with North Carolina as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. In 15 games with the program, he totaled 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one blocked punt.
The Georgia native made his first and only career start with the Tar Heels in the 2024 Fenway Bowl. Despite North Carolina coming up short, LaVallee recorded nine tackles and one tackle for loss.
It's unclear if LaVallee will be suiting up on Saturday but it sounds like he should be back and rolling before conference play.
