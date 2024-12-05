Mike Norvell 'Excited' About Florida State's New Coaches, Players
The Florida State Seminoles are going through a change of guard, so to speak, after releasing offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Long-tenured defensive line and associate head coach Odell Haggins moved into an off-field role while the 'Noles brought on Gus Malzahn and Tony White to take on the coordinator jobs.
Normally, open coaching positions can diminish potential recruits' feelings of security of the program but that didn't seem to be the case on Wednesday. Early Signing Period opened on December 4 and Florida State locked in 18 signees, including 11 blue-chip prospects.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the incoming class of #Tribe25. He didn't drop any hints on other new hires but said that both himself and the players signing on to become Florida State Seminoles were excited about what's to come.
"I think when you look and you see the coaches that are joining our program, which I already said I'm not getting into them in the conversation, but when you see the choice and say that's where I want to be, that's exciting. When players see that, they feel off of it," Norvell said. "There's a buzz within the program, and there needs to be because it's going to take every bit of that passion, that energy, that mindset to go and attack what's ahead. There's going to be — there will be more that are joining the program, and there will be some that are leaving the program. I respect them all, but the ones that are here, it's definitely time to go get it."
"My focus is going to get this team better. I hope the fans are excited. I am," Norvell continued. "I'm excited about the guys that we're bringing in, players, coaches. It's got a chance to be a really, really good group through a challenging circumstance."
Just a few hours after Norvell made the comment, three more players were officially inked into the class. The Early Signing Period closes on December 6, and the NCAA Transfer Portal opens on December 9. It is inevitable that there will be more additions to a team that is hoping to rebuild after a 2-10.
