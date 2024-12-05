Five Players From Nebraska That Florida State Should Monitor
Florida State is moving towards announcing the official hire of Nebraska's Tony White as its next defensive coordinator. White has spent the last two years building some of the top defenses in the country in Lincoln. He's a proven developer of talent and a confident personality that has earned the respect of those playing under him.
With the departure of White, it's possible that some players from Nebraska will explore the opportunity of following him to Tallahassee. The NCAA Transfer Portal is set to open on Monday, December 9, and will span a period of 20 days.
READ MORE: Florida State Flips Fifth Prospect On First Day Of Early Signing Period
There are plenty of players on Nebraska's roster that could help Florida State rebound in 2025. These are five Cornhuskers who we think the Seminoles should pursue if they decide to transfer.
1. James Williams, Defensive Lineman
Williams fits the mold of everything that Florida State is looking for in a long and productive edge-rusher. Plus, he's got the benefit of spending two years working with White and new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. He signed with the Cornhuskers in 2023 and jumped into the rotation this year.
Despite playing just 188 snaps, Williams finished second on the team with five sacks, along with 14 tackles and six tackles for loss. He recorded two sacks in back-to-back games against Purdue and Rutgers. His pass-rushing grade of 80.5 would be the highest on FSU's roster. Williams stands at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, and has serious potential. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Veteran Jimari Butler would also make sense. He's spent the last half-decade at Nebraska but announced his plans to transfer shortly after the news broke about White and Knighton leaving.
2. Mikai Gbayor, Linebacker
With Florida State switching to a 3-3-5 scheme, the defense will be playing three linebackers in most situations. The Seminoles are clearly in need of more additions to the room to build around redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr., sophomore Blake Nichelson, and sophomore Justin Cryer.
After not playing during his first two years at Nebraska, Gbayor blossomed when White arrived in Lincoln. He was a part-time starter in 2023 before stepping into a full-time role this season. Gbayor had a career year this fall, totaling 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections. He's stout against the run at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. Gbayor entered the portal shortly after the coaching changes happened and has one season of eligibility remaining.
This is also a spot where FSU could pursue Stefon Thompson again. The Seminoles brought him in for a visit last offseason prior to Thompson ultimately choosing Nebraska. He had 27 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections in 2024.
Gbayor and Thompson had higher PFF grades than any linebacker on FSU's roster.
3. Princewill Umanmielen, Linebacker
If the last name rings a bell, it's because Umanmielen is the younger brother of Ole Miss defensive end and former Florida Gator, Princely Umanmielen. Just in his second year, Umanmielen has shown flashes of brilliance marred by inconsistency. He's just beginning to figure things out but has the tools and athletic traits to develop into something special if everything comes together.
New FSU defensive line coach Terrance Knighton is credited with landing the 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker out of high school and he spent both of his seasons at Nebraska in White's defense. Since the moves, he's hit the portal and the ties to Tallahassee could be enticing. Umanmielen has appeared in 23 games, with one start, and totaled 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Umanmielen struggled to tackle consistently in 2024 but his pass-rushing grade was above average. He has two years of eligibility remaining and would be a good prospect for the Seminoles, with the potential to start immediately.
4. Ceyair Wright, Defensive Back
Florida State has promising young talent in the defensive backfield but could lose cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and safety Shyheim Brown. Wright would be able to plug and play immediately for the Seminoles with his knowledge of White's scheme. After beginning his career at USC, he had a career year at Nebraska in 2024, recording 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Wright is a sure-tackler with solid size and plenty of experience. He has over 1,300 snaps to his name and would've been the second-highest-graded cornerback (73.8) on FSU's roster, behind Azareye'h Thomas, this season. Wright has one season of eligibility remaining.
5. Malcolm Hartzog, Defensive Back
The Seminoles struggled to create turnovers this past season, only recording three interceptions in 12 games. Hartzog totaled more than that by himself at Nebraska in fewer appearances, picking off four passes. He pulled down an interception in back-to-back weeks against Indiana and Ohio State.
Plus, Hartzog has recorded two consecutive career-best seasons under the tutelage of White, who has a long history as a defensive backs coach. He totaled 43 tackles, fifth best on the team, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and four interceptions. Hartzog has seven interceptions during his time with the Cornhuskers.
Hartzog is a bit of an up-and-down player. He had a 58.7 PFF grade in 2024 but sat at 67.3 last year. Hartzog does present versatility with seven starts at safety and four at cornerback this past season, seeing 541 snaps. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
READ MORE: Top-100 Defensive Tackle Sticks With Florida State Despite Late Push From SEC Programs
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska