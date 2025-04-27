Mike Norvell on FSU Football's addition of transfer QB Jaylen King: 'He has great size, ability and potential'
TALLAHASSEE – Transfer quarterback Jaylen King has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.
"I’m excited to add Jaylen into our program and our quarterback room,” Norvell said. “He has great size, ability and potential that we look forward to seeing develop in the years ahead. Having played his first two years in college, he has the opportunity to compete and grow in a talented room with the possibility to redshirt as he continues to develop."
Jaylen King | QB | 6-3 | 210 | Folkston, Ga. | Charlton County High School/Gardner-Webb/ETSU
Played in 19 games with 17 starts in his first two collegiate seasons…has completed 223 passes for 2,759 yards with 20 touchdowns while adding 823 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing…started all 10 games he played for ETSU in 2024, completing 116 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns…also added 422 rushing yards with five scores…rushing touchdowns rank as third-highest single-season total by ETSU quarterback in program history…threw for career-high 268 yards in 31-28 win vs. Samford…led Gardner-Webb to 2023 Big South/OVC conference championship…started final seven games of season as true freshman, passing for 1,223 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 401 yards and five touchdowns…recorded season-high 231 passing yards at Mercer in first round of FCS Playoffs…earned first-team all-region accolades as senior at Charlton County…accounted for nearly 3,000 yards of total offense in three seasons.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 204 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Tommy Castellanos QB 5-11 201 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 301 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 261 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 265 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 258 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 270 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
L A Jessie Harrold DL 6-5 247 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 235 Murfreesboro, Tenn. Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 270 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Jaylen King QB 6-3 210 Folkston, Ga. Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 228 Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 277 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 223 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 274 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 270 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 303 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 355 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 237 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 219 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 196 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 222 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 212 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska
Squirrel White WR 5-10 170 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 262 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska
Jeremiah Wilson DB 5-10 185 Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 343 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
