Mike Norvell on FSU Football's addition of transfer QB Jaylen King: 'He has great size, ability and potential'

The quarterback transfer will look to help the Seminoles in 2025.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
TALLAHASSEE – Transfer quarterback Jaylen King has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.

"I’m excited to add Jaylen into our program and our quarterback room,” Norvell said. “He has great size, ability and potential that we look forward to seeing develop in the years ahead. Having played his first two years in college, he has the opportunity to compete and grow in a talented room with the possibility to redshirt as he continues to develop."

Jaylen King | QB | 6-3 | 210 | Folkston, Ga. | Charlton County High School/Gardner-Webb/ETSU

Played in 19 games with 17 starts in his first two collegiate seasons…has completed 223 passes for 2,759 yards with 20 touchdowns while adding 823 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing…started all 10 games he played for ETSU in 2024, completing 116 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns…also added 422 rushing yards with five scores…rushing touchdowns rank as third-highest single-season total by ETSU quarterback in program history…threw for career-high 268 yards in 31-28 win vs. Samford…led Gardner-Webb to 2023 Big South/OVC conference championship…started final seven games of season as true freshman, passing for 1,223 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 401 yards and five touchdowns…recorded season-high 231 passing yards at Mercer in first round of FCS Playoffs…earned first-team all-region accolades as senior at Charlton County…accounted for nearly 3,000 yards of total offense in three seasons.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                      Pos.      Ht.           Wt.          Hometown                           High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                                   DB         6-2           192          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                    Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                       WR        6-1           204          Cocoa, Fla.                           Cocoa HS

Tommy Castellanos                         QB         5-11         201          Waycross, Ga.                     Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College

Tyeland Coleman                              DL          6-4           301          Terry, Miss.                            Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                         DL          6-5           261          Miami, Fla.                            Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                    DL          6-4           265          Miami, Fla.                            Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                             DL          6-5           258          McKeesport, Pa.                                                                    McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina

Markeston Douglas                          TE           6-5           270          Brownsville, Tenn.                                                                    Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                             WR        6-4           235          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                    Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                                 OL          6-5           330          Boca Raton, Fla.                 St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

L A Jessie Harrold                              DL          6-5           247          Tampa, Fla.                           Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                                      LB          6-2           235          Murfreesboro, Tenn.                                                                    Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis

Jayson Jenkins                                    DL          6-6           270          Bordentown, N.J.               Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Jaylen King                                           QB         6-3           210          Folkston, Ga.                                                                    Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU

Ousmane Kromah                             RB          6-1           215          Leesburg, Ga.                      Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                                   LB          6-1           228          Marietta, Ga.                                                                    Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                               DL          6-4           277          Pace, Fla.                               Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                        TE           6-6           223          Omaha, Neb.                       Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                        WR        6-5           190          New Haven, Conn.                                                                    Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                                  DL          6-4           274          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                    Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                     OL          6-5           305          Pensacola, Fla.                                                                    Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                      OL          6-4           270          De Kalb, Miss.                      Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                      OL          6-2           303          Annapolis, Md.                                                                    Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                        OL          6-7           355          Harvest, Ala.                        James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                               TE           6-2           237          Panama City, Fla.               Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                            OL          6-5           270          Atlanta, Ga.                                                                    Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                                   LB          6-2           219          Sanford, Fla.                                                                    Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                        DB         6-1           196          West Palm Beach, Fla.    Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                        P/K         6-0           190          Sarasota, Fla.                      Venice HS

Duce Robinson                                   WR        6-6           222          Phoenix, Ariz.                       Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Kevin Sperry                                         QB         6-1           212          Denton, Texas                      Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                                    DB         6-2           190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                    American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                              LB          6-1           240          Long Island, N.Y.                 Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska

Squirrel White                                     WR        5-10         170          Birmingham, Ala.               Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams                                  DL          6-6           262          Kansas City, Mo.                 Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska

Jeremiah Wilson                                DB         5-10         185          Kissimmee, Fla.                  Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston

Kevin Wynn                                           DL          6-2           343          Greensboro, Ga.                Greene County HS

Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

