FSU Football adds FCS quarterback through transfer portal
Florida State is searching for the right fits during a chaotic NCAA Transfer Portal spring window. The Seminoles have already made two additions to their roster for the 2025 season.
On Saturday night, East Tennessee State quarterback transfer Jaylen King announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee, per Noles247. In 2024, King appeared in 12 games and made ten starts for the Buccaneers, completing 116/221 passes for 1,536 yards with nine touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He added 422 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
King threw four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 61-0 victory against UVA Wise on September 7. He passed for a season-high 268 yards with three touchdowns and three picks on 15/27 passing in a 31-28 win over Samford on October 12.
READ MORE: Los Angeles Chargers sign former FSU Football QB following NFL Draft
The Georgia native visited Florida State multiple times during his prep recruitment but wasn't offered by the program. He signed with Gardner-Webb out of high school. In his lone season with the program, King completed 107/201 passes for 1,223 yards with 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He rushed 137 times for 403 yards and five more scores.
King followed former Gardner-Webb head coach Tre Lamb to East Tennessee State. Lamb departed to take the same position at Tulsa in December, sending King back into the transfer portal.
Florida State could use depth in the quarterback room after redshirt freshman Trever Jackson transferred to Arkansas a few days ago. The Seminoles are down to three scholarship signal-callers; senior Tommy Castellanos, redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn, and true freshman Kevin Spurry. Redshirt sophomore Michael Grant and true freshman Gavin Markey are also on the roster.
King stands at 6-foot-3, 210-pounds. He has three years to play two at the college level. It's not out of the realm of possibility that King will redshirt during the 2025 season.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok