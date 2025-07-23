Mike Norvell’s glowing words show confidence in FSU football QB Thomas Castellanos
Florida State enters the 2025 season with its third new starting quarterback in as many years.
The last two seasons have been a rollercoaster of emotions with Jordan Travis guiding a 13-1 campaign in 2023 before the Seminoles turned to DJ Uiagalelei in 2024, sliding to 2-10.
Following an offseason filled with changes, Florida State is looking to a fresh face to lead its offense; Boston College quarterback transfer Tommy Castellanos.
Castellanos joins the Seminoles after an up-and-down season during his second year as the starter at Boston College. The Eagles brought in a new head coach prior to 2024, Bill O'Brien. The longtime NFL coach's scheme didn't favour Castellanos' ability, leading him to depart from the program prior to the conclusion of the season.
Florida State did its homework on Castellanos as his relationship with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn played a major role in bringing him to Tallahassee. Malzahn was Castellanos' head coach at UCF in 2022 and was one of the few coaches to recruit him as a quarterback out of high school.
As talented as Castellanos is as a dual-threat signal-caller, head coach Mike Norvell is more fired up about who he is off the field.
Castellanos has done all of the right things to earn the respect of Florida State's coaches and players. There's a belief that his leadership could be the difference in the Seminoles righting the ship this season.
“I’m excited about Tommy. It’s easy to look at the player and just see all of the flashes, and the dynamic athletic ability. I do think this last year, you saw the growth of him as a quarterback," Norvell said at the ACC Kickoff. "I think there’s experiences he had a year ago that’s going allow him to continue to grow in the good and the way and that’s part of the journey."
"Who he is as a person is what’s probably my favorite thing," Norvell added. "He brings that same dynamic approach into a locker room and the way that he’s invested in his teammates, the way that he’s poured in, the way that he’s worked, he’s really made a wonderful impact here. Just excited for all things it can be.”
The key for Florida State will be allowing Castellanos to play freely and rely on his instincts.
In 2023, Castellanos became the first quarterback in Boston College history to throw for 2,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season. He completed 189/330 passes for 2,248 yards with 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions while rushing 215 times for 1,113 yards and 13 more scores. Castellanos nearly upset Florida State, passing for a career-high 305 yards and adding two touchdowns in a 31-29 finish.
Last season, Castellanos took a step forward as a passer, completing 99/161 passes for 1,366 yards with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. However, his rushing numbers fell off a cliff as he totaled 194 yards on the ground and averaged just 2.1 yards per carry. 73 of those yards and the lone touchdown came in Boston College's season-opening 28-13 victory against the Seminoles on September 2.
Florida State has built its offense around Castellanos, bringing in playmakers such as wide receiver Duce Robinson, wide receiver Squirrel White, and tight end Randy Pittman along with a revamped offensive line.
Time will only tell if Castellanos can take the Seminoles from the bottom of the ACC back to the postseason.
Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 30. The game will be nationally televised on ABC in the first matchup inside a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
