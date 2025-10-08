Mike Norvell gives latest on Florida State injuries, sets tone for Pitt matchup
The No. 25 Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 0-2 ACC) are set to host the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-2, 1-1 ACC) inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. The Panthers are coming off a dominant 48-7 win over Boston College last weekend and bring one of the top defenses in the ACC to Tallahassee, Florida.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Wednesday and gave a breakdown of what to expect this weekend.
Pitt's Defense Could Present Some Challenges for FSU
When asked about the challenge of facing Pitt’s defense, Norvell mentioned the physicality and discipline of head coach Pat Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Randy Bates bring to the table.
"I mean, their run pressures are really good," Norvell said. "I think that coach Narduzzi, coach Bates, I mean, those guys have been doing it a long time, and it’s traditionally one of the most explosive defenses when it comes to tackles for loss, getting after the quarterback, and being able to defend the run. So it presents some great challenges for us."
Norvell Praises Heintschel, Expects Variety from Pitt Offense
True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel entered the game last week and passed for 323 yards, four touchdowns, completing 73% of his passes. Heintschel will be looking for a repeat performance for his first road test. Norvell praised his performance and is preparing for anything that Pitt's quarterback room can throw at Florida State.
"He showed a lot in that first game, and I mean, you showed it with your accuracy and timing. They were able to push the ball vertically down the field and extend plays, so you could see a little bit of his movements," Norvell continued. "They’ve got a talented quarterback room, and it’s one that we’ve got to be prepared for anything we might see. He had an outstanding performance this last week against BC."
FSU Monitoring Status of Barker and Pettis Ahead of Pitt
With Pitt also expecting to return running back Desmond Reid, who suffered a lower-body injury and missed the last two games, two of Florida State’s star players, defensive back Ashlynd Barker and offensive lineman Micah Pettis, remain questionable.
"I think we’re trending the right way. I mean, it’s really probably going to be more of a game-time decision, but he’s [Barker] gotten practice the last two days, which was a necessity to be able to see, for [him] to have a chance. He’s trending the right way," Norvell said.
"Micah, you know, we’ll see how everything kind of continues to trend. I think he’s, you know, definitely getting better as the week unfolds, and you’ll probably have a better assessment once we get to the availability release."
The Seminoles kick off against the Panthers on Saturday, October 11, at 12:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
