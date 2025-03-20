Mike Norvell names standout QB from FSU’s first spring practice
Football is back in the air in Tallahassee with Florida State kicking off spring practice in preparation for the 2025 season. The Seminoles have a lot of work to do over the next few weeks and it all starts with fixing one of the worst offenses in college football.
Head coach Mike Norvell brought in Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos to run the system that offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn is installing. Castellanos' previous experience in Malzahn's offense and skill set means he should acclimate quickly.
However, another newcomer stole the show on day one. Norvell complimented the quarterbacks as a whole but went on to single out true freshman Kevin Sperry for hitting all four of his passes in his first 7-on-7 outing. Norvell called the performance 'impressive' as Sperry got an opportunity to showcase his talent.
"I thought the quarterbacks did a nice job on our first day," Norvell said.
"Kevin Sperry went out in his first 7-7 set, and I think he went four for four," Norvell added. "It was impressive to see him hit the ground and going."
Sperry signed with the Seminoles in December after flipping from Oklahoma to Florida State. He's coming off a senior season where he racked up 35 touchdowns while passing for 2,500+ yards and rushing for 1,000+ yards as he led his team on a deep postseason run. Sperry seems to have hit the ground running so far.
Norvell was also pleased with the competitive dynamic between Castellanos and Brock Glenn. He believes those two are pushing one another in the right direction.
Outside of that, it was the leadership that caught his attention as the quarterbacks made it a point to be vocal with their teammates. That's something that was missing most of the time last season.
"It's a great dynamic and it's one that is competitive. Both of those guys are great competitors, really been pleased....That's a group I'm excited to see the competition just because of the personalities those guys have. They’re great young men, they care about who they're getting to do it with but they are sparks," Norvell said.
"It's not just their position group, I heard the coaching, the encouragement, the challenge to other positions there today and you felt their personality," Norvell continued. "That's something I think is very important but through the good and the bad you get to go put on display with what you're doing with your reps and you're seeing those guys encourage each other but also the challenge to look a certain way and what we want this offense to be."
Florida State returns to practice on Thursday.
