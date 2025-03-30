Mike Norvell names two transfer defensive linemen as standouts after FSU's first scrimmage
The Florida State Seminoles are looking ahead to the 2025 season and have nine more practices to go in spring camp. The 'Noles are coming off their first scrimmage on Saturday, and the coaching staff in Tallahassee, Florida, is starting to get a feel for the identity of the 2025 team.
Two players stood out during the Seminoles' first "game day" exhibit in head coach Mike Norvell's eyes: veteran transfer defensive lineman Deonte McCray and Deamontae Diggs.
DeAnte McCray transferred to FSU in the offseason from Western Kentucky after spending three years with the Hilltoppers he had a productive year in 2024, recording 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one blocked kick in 14 starts. The 6'4'', 274-pound Jacksonville, Florida native is already turning heads at practice.
"I feel really good and excited about what I've seen from the older guys that have come in [on the defense live]," Norvell said after the scrimmage. "DeAnte McCray has done a really nice job."
Diggs is coming off his first year at the FBS level after spending most of his career at Youngstown State. He played one season at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Florida State. Diggs appeared in 13 games, making seven starts, for the Chanticleers in 2024, totaling 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two pass deflections.
"Deamontae Diggs, I think he's probably further along than what I thought he would be." Norvell continued when talking about the veterans on the defensive line.
With the first scrimmage in the books and six practices under their belts, veterans and newcomers will continue to get a chance to prove to the coaching staff why they belong in garnet and gold. Florida State's defensive line could be shaping up to be a strength, and veterans like Diggs and McCray are only heating up the competition in the locker room.
