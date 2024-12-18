Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of DE James Williams: 'He Brings Toughness And Plays With A Relentless Edge'
Transfer defensive lineman James Williams has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.
“I'm excited to have James joining our program,” Norvell said. “He brings toughness and plays with a relentless edge. James has a tremendous motor and a proven knack for getting to the quarterback, and I'm excited for his continued development and playmaking ability to be put on full display here at Florida State.”
James Williams | DL | 6-6 | 250 | Kansas City, Mo. | Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central Community College
Played for Nebraska from 2023-24 after spending one year at Iowa Central Community College…totaled 18 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks over 16 games with Cornhuskers…set career-highs with five tackles and 2.0 sacks vs. Rutgers in 2024…also recorded 2.0 sacks at Purdue…added six-yard sack at Iowa in regular-season finale…played four games and redshirted 2023 season...made five-yard sack in Nebraska debut vs. Northwestern…had 19 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries at Iowa Central…first-team all-state defensive lineman his senior year at Park Hill South...recorded 108 tackles, 35.0 for loss with 18.0 sacks, and was named Suburban Red Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
