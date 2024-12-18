Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of DE James Williams: 'He Brings Toughness And Plays With A Relentless Edge'

Defensive lineman James Williams could be an integral part of Florida State's trenches next season.

Jackson Bakich

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Terrance Knighton and defensive lineman James Williams (90) celebrate after a turnover on downs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Transfer defensive lineman James Williams has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.

“I'm excited to have James joining our program,” Norvell said. “He brings toughness and plays with a relentless edge. James has a tremendous motor and a proven knack for getting to the quarterback, and I'm excited for his continued development and playmaking ability to be put on full display here at Florida State.”

James Williams | DL | 6-6 | 250 | Kansas City, Mo. | Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central Community College

Played for Nebraska from 2023-24 after spending one year at Iowa Central Community College…totaled 18 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks over 16 games with Cornhuskers…set career-highs with five tackles and 2.0 sacks vs. Rutgers in 2024…also recorded 2.0 sacks at Purdue…added six-yard sack at Iowa in regular-season finale…played four games and redshirted 2023 season...made five-yard sack in Nebraska debut vs. Northwestern…had 19 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries at Iowa Central…first-team all-state defensive lineman his senior year at Park Hill South...recorded 108 tackles, 35.0 for loss with 18.0 sacks, and was named Suburban Red Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                         Pos.         Ht.           Wt.      Hometown                                                      High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                     DB            6-2           175     Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                      Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                          WR           6-1           200     Cocoa, Fla.                                                      Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos          QB           5-11         196     Waycross, Ga.                                                      Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                 DL            6-4           285     Terry, Miss.                                                      Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                           DL            6-5           240     Miami, Fla.                                                      Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                       DL            6-4           240     Miami, Fla.                                                      Norland HS

Markeston Douglas            TE             6-5           275     Brownsville, Tenn.                                                      Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                WR           6-4           215     Jacksonville, Fla.                                                      Riverside HS

LaJesse Harrold                    DL            6-5           215     Tampa, Fla.                                                      Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah               RB            6-1           215     Leesburg, Ga.                                                      Lee County HS

Tylon Lee                                  DL            6-4           245     Pace, Fla.                                                      Pace HS

Chase Loftin                           TE             6-6           215     Omaha, Neb.                                                      Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                           WR           6-5           190     New Haven, Conn.                                                      Cheshire Academy

Mario Nash Jr.                        OL            6-4           280     De Kalb, Miss.                                                      Kemper County HS

Sean Poret                               OL            6-5           270     Atlanta, Ga.                                                      Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                     LB             6-2           205     Sanford, Fla.                                                      Seminole HS

Max Redmon                          DB            6-1           185     West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                      Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                          P/K           6-0           190     Sarasota, Fla.                                                      Venice HS

Jordan Scott                            WR           6-7           215     Lynchburg, Va.                                                      Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                            QB           6-1           200     Denton, Texas                                                      Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                      DB            6-2           190     Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                      American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                LB             6-1           240     Charlotte, N.C.                                                      Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                    DL            6-6           250     Kansas City, Mo.                                                      Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                        DL            6-2           320     Greensboro, Ga.                                                      Greene County HS

*Release Courtesy of FSU Athletics

Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

