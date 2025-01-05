Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of DL Jayson Jenkins: 'I Believe His Best Days Are In Front Of Him’

The Seminoles have officially added former Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins.

Dustin Lewis

Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) and Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) walk off after Ohio State scores a touchdown in the final minutes of the third quarter during a College Football Playoff first round game between Tennessee and Ohio State held at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) and Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) walk off after Ohio State scores a touchdown in the final minutes of the third quarter during a College Football Playoff first round game between Tennessee and Ohio State held at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Transfer defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.

Jayson Jenkins | DL | 6-6 | 281 | Bordentown, N.J. | Notre Dame High School/Tennessee

Appeared in 20 games over three seasons at Tennessee…totaled 15 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble with Volunteers...played all 13 games in 2024 as Tennessee reached College Football Playoff...recorded nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 2024...registered strip sack vs. Mississippi State...recorded career-high 1.5 TFL and was responsible for safety in win at No. 15 Oklahoma...made four tackles with 1.0 TFL as redshirt freshman in 2023...added one tackle vs. Ball State as true freshman in 2022, his only appearance in redshirt season...three-star prospect out of Notre Dame High School in Bordentown, New Jersey...member of NJ.com Top 50 with 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as senior.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown                           High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.        Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                           Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                     Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.                            Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                            Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                            Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                         DL          6-5         260          McKeesport, Pa.                                                               McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.             Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.                Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                             OL          6-5         330          Boca Raton, Fla.                 St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                           Gaither HS

Jayson Jenkins                               DL          6-6         281          Bordentown, N.J.               Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                      Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                               LB          6-1         225          Smyrna, Ga.                         Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                               Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.                       Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.            Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.                   Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.                      Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                  OL          6-2         295          Annapolis, Md.                    Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                   OL          6-7         350          Harvest, Ala.                        James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.               Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                          Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                         Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.    Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                      Venice HS

Duce Robinson                              WR        6-6         220          Phoenix, Ariz.                       Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.                                                               Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                      Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.        American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Long Island, N.Y.                 Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Kansas City, Mo.                 Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn                                      DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.                Greene County HS

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments

• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State

 Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

 Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football