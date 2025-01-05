Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of DL Jayson Jenkins: 'I Believe His Best Days Are In Front Of Him’
Transfer defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.
Jayson Jenkins | DL | 6-6 | 281 | Bordentown, N.J. | Notre Dame High School/Tennessee
Appeared in 20 games over three seasons at Tennessee…totaled 15 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble with Volunteers...played all 13 games in 2024 as Tennessee reached College Football Playoff...recorded nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 2024...registered strip sack vs. Mississippi State...recorded career-high 1.5 TFL and was responsible for safety in win at No. 15 Oklahoma...made four tackles with 1.0 TFL as redshirt freshman in 2023...added one tackle vs. Ball State as true freshman in 2022, his only appearance in redshirt season...three-star prospect out of Notre Dame High School in Bordentown, New Jersey...member of NJ.com Top 50 with 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as senior.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 260 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 281 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 225 Smyrna, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 295 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments
• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
• Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books