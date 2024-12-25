Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Micah Pettus: 'He Brings Great Size, Strength, Athletic Ability And Experience'

The Seminoles have officially announced the addition of former Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus.

Oct 1, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen Micah Pettus (57) reacts after a field goal during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Transfer offensive lineman Micah Pettus signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Tuesday.

"I'm excited to have Micah joining our program," Norvell said. "He brings great size, strength, athletic ability and experience here to the Nole Family. He showed tremendous potential as a three-year starter at his previous institution, and we believe with continued growth he has a chance to be one of the top offensive tackles in the country. We are excited to add Micah and believe he'll be a wonderful fit to our team."

Micah Pettus | OL | 6-7 | 350 | Madison, Ala. | James Clemens High School/Ole Miss

Appeared in 33 games with 29 starts at right tackle for Ole Miss from 2022-24 after redshirting in 2021...Ole Miss offense in 2024 led SEC and ranked third nationally with 343.6 passing yards per game...Rebels also led SEC and ranked top-10 nationally in passing efficiency, points per game and yards per completion...blocked for first-team All-SEC quarterback Jaxson Dart, who led conference in completion percentage, passing efficiency, passing yards, total offense and yards per pass attempt...started first nine games of 2023 before season-ending injury...Ole Miss led nation with just seven turnovers lost and ranked 16th in scoring offense...appeared in 13 games with nine starts in 2022...third-team Freshman All-American...named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in first career start vs. No. 7 Kentucky...four-star prospect out of James Clemens...2020 MaxPreps first-team all-state selection...graduated from Ole Miss with bachelor's degree in general business.

Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                         Pos.      Ht.        Wt.        Hometown       High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                         DB        6-2       175        Fort Lauderdale, Fla.      Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                             WR       6-1       200        Cocoa, Fla.                             Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                  QB        5-11     196        Waycross, Ga.                 Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                      DL         6-4       285        Terry, Miss.          Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                              DL         6-5       240        Miami, Fla.                         Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                          DL         6-4       240        Miami, Fla.                         Norland HS

Markeston Douglas                   TE         6-5       275        Brownsville, Tenn.                Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae'Shaun Gelsey                     WR       6-4       215        Jacksonville, Fla.               Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                         OL        6-5       330        Boca Raton, Fla.   St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                         DL         6-5       215        Tampa, Fla.                          Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah                     RB        6-1       215        Leesburg, Ga.                Lee County HS

Tylon Lee                                   DL         6-4       245        Pace, Fla.                                  Pace HS

Chase Loftin                              TE         6-6       215        Omaha, Neb.             Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                            WR       6-5       190        New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                         DL         6-4       283        Jacksonville, Fla.               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                          OL        6-5       305        Pensacola, Fla.        Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                           OL        6-4       280        De Kalb, Miss.        Kemper County HS

Micah Pettus                             OL        6-7       350        Madison, Ala.  James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                      TE         6-2       225        Panama City, Fla.         Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                 OL        6-5       270        Atlanta, Ga.                    Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                         LB         6-2       205        Sanford, Fla.                     Seminole HS

Max Redmon                            DB        6-1       185        West Palm Beach, Fla.            Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                             P/K       6-0       190        Sarasota, Fla.                        Venice HS

Duce Robinson                         WR       6-6       220        Phoenix, Ariz.    Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                              WR       6-7       215        Lynchburg, Va.    Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                              QB        6-1       200        Denton, Texas                       Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                          DB        6-2       190        Fort Lauderdale, Fla.             American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                     LB         6-1       240        Charlotte, N.C.                            Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                         DL         6-6       250        Parkville, Mo.                Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                           DL         6-2       320        Greensboro, Ga.     Greene County HS

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

