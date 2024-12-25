Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Micah Pettus: 'He Brings Great Size, Strength, Athletic Ability And Experience'
Transfer offensive lineman Micah Pettus signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Tuesday.
"I'm excited to have Micah joining our program," Norvell said. "He brings great size, strength, athletic ability and experience here to the Nole Family. He showed tremendous potential as a three-year starter at his previous institution, and we believe with continued growth he has a chance to be one of the top offensive tackles in the country. We are excited to add Micah and believe he'll be a wonderful fit to our team."
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commit Named High School Football Player of the Year By Los Angeles Times
Micah Pettus | OL | 6-7 | 350 | Madison, Ala. | James Clemens High School/Ole Miss
Appeared in 33 games with 29 starts at right tackle for Ole Miss from 2022-24 after redshirting in 2021...Ole Miss offense in 2024 led SEC and ranked third nationally with 343.6 passing yards per game...Rebels also led SEC and ranked top-10 nationally in passing efficiency, points per game and yards per completion...blocked for first-team All-SEC quarterback Jaxson Dart, who led conference in completion percentage, passing efficiency, passing yards, total offense and yards per pass attempt...started first nine games of 2023 before season-ending injury...Ole Miss led nation with just seven turnovers lost and ranked 16th in scoring offense...appeared in 13 games with nine starts in 2022...third-team Freshman All-American...named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in first career start vs. No. 7 Kentucky...four-star prospect out of James Clemens...2020 MaxPreps first-team all-state selection...graduated from Ole Miss with bachelor's degree in general business.
Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae'Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Madison, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Parkville, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
READ MORE: 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne Commits To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness'
• Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray