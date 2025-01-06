Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of WR Squirrel White: 'He Will Bring Game-Changing Speed And Explosiveness'

The Seminoles have officially announced the addition of former Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White.

Dustin Lewis

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (3) warming up at the NCAA College football game against NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC.
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (3) warming up at the NCAA College football game against NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Transfer wide receiver Squirrel White signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.

"I'm so very excited about bringing Squirrel into our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is one of the fastest players in the country and a truly dynamic playmaker. He will bring game-changing speed and explosiveness to the wide receiver room as well as the return game. Squirrel has been a productive player throughout his career and battled injuries last season but is ready to finish showcasing all of his talents here in Tallahassee."

Squirrel White | WR | 5-10 | 167 | Birmingham, Ala. | Clay-Chalkville High School/Tennessee

Played in 38 games over three seasons at Tennessee, catching 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns…added 11 rushing yards on four carries…returned 10 punts for 155 yards, including seven returns for 112 yards in 2024…ranks seventh in Tennessee history in career receptions…has 12 career catches of more than 30 yards, 10 of 40+ yards, six of 50+ and three of 60+…caught 34 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns as Volunteers reached College Football Playoff in 2024…started 10 games for Tennessee in 2024, including CFP first round game at Ohio State…recorded five career 100-yard receiving games, with career-best 122 yards as true freshman vs. UT-Martin in 2022…led Tennessee with 67 catches and 803 yards in 2023 and scored two touchdowns…registered three-100-yard receiving games in 2023, including 10 catches for 110 yards in regular season finale vs. Vanderbilt…caught 83-yard touchdown vs. UConn…added 10 catches for 111 yards at No. 8 Alabama…caught 30 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns in 2022…recorded game-high 108 receiving yards in Orange Bowl win over Clemson…ranked as four-star prospect and No. 7 player in Alabama by On3 out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson…caught 49 passes for 1,162 yards and 17 total touchdowns as senior, earning first-team All-South Metro honors in 2021…led Clay-Chalkville to AHSAA 6A state championship to cap 15-0 senior season.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown                                                               High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                               Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                                                               Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                                                               Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.                                                               Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                                                               Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                                                               Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                         DL          6-5         260          McKeesport, Pa.                                                               McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                                                               Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                               Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                             OL          6-5         330          Boca Raton, Fla.                                St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                                                               Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                                  LB          6-2         230          Newnan, Ga.                                                               Riverdale (Tenn.) HS/Memphis/Tennessee

Jayson Jenkins                               DL          6-6         281          Bordentown, N.J.                                                               Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                                      Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                               LB          6-1         225          Smyrna, Ga.                                                               Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                                               Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.                                                               Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                                                               Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.                                                               Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.                                                               Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                  OL          6-2         295          Annapolis, Md.                                                               Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                   OL          6-7         350          Harvest, Ala.                                                               James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.                                                               Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                                                               Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                                                               Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                               Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                                                               Venice HS

Duce Robinson                              WR        6-6         220          Phoenix, Ariz.                                                               Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.                                                               Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                                                               Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                               American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Long Island, N.Y.                                                               Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

Squirrel White                                WR        5-10      167          Birmingham, Ala.                                                               Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Kansas City, Mo.                                Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn                                      DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.                                                               Greene County HS

Published
