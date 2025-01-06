Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of WR Squirrel White: 'He Will Bring Game-Changing Speed And Explosiveness'
Transfer wide receiver Squirrel White signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.
"I'm so very excited about bringing Squirrel into our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is one of the fastest players in the country and a truly dynamic playmaker. He will bring game-changing speed and explosiveness to the wide receiver room as well as the return game. Squirrel has been a productive player throughout his career and battled injuries last season but is ready to finish showcasing all of his talents here in Tallahassee."
Squirrel White | WR | 5-10 | 167 | Birmingham, Ala. | Clay-Chalkville High School/Tennessee
Played in 38 games over three seasons at Tennessee, catching 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns…added 11 rushing yards on four carries…returned 10 punts for 155 yards, including seven returns for 112 yards in 2024…ranks seventh in Tennessee history in career receptions…has 12 career catches of more than 30 yards, 10 of 40+ yards, six of 50+ and three of 60+…caught 34 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns as Volunteers reached College Football Playoff in 2024…started 10 games for Tennessee in 2024, including CFP first round game at Ohio State…recorded five career 100-yard receiving games, with career-best 122 yards as true freshman vs. UT-Martin in 2022…led Tennessee with 67 catches and 803 yards in 2023 and scored two touchdowns…registered three-100-yard receiving games in 2023, including 10 catches for 110 yards in regular season finale vs. Vanderbilt…caught 83-yard touchdown vs. UConn…added 10 catches for 111 yards at No. 8 Alabama…caught 30 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns in 2022…recorded game-high 108 receiving yards in Orange Bowl win over Clemson…ranked as four-star prospect and No. 7 player in Alabama by On3 out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson…caught 49 passes for 1,162 yards and 17 total touchdowns as senior, earning first-team All-South Metro honors in 2021…led Clay-Chalkville to AHSAA 6A state championship to cap 15-0 senior season.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 260 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 230 Newnan, Ga. Riverdale (Tenn.) HS/Memphis/Tennessee
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 281 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 225 Smyrna, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 295 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
Squirrel White WR 5-10 167 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
